northumberland county
11 Apartments for rent in Northumberland County, PA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
169 Meadowview Drive
169 Meadowview Circle Road, Northumberland County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY JUNE 30, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
121 West 4th Street - 103
121 W 4th St, Mount Carmel, PA
Studio
$814
814 sqft
This is an 814 sq ft office space we renting for only 1 dollar a sq ft plus NNN. Rent is 814.00 per month +NNN You can build out the room the way you would like or we can build it for you. Your choice this will only change the triple net price.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
241 West Walnut Street
241 West Walnut Street, Shamokin, PA
4 Bedrooms
$775
813 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 West Walnut Street in Shamokin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Northumberland County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1804 N Susquehanna Trail
1804 North Susquehanna Trail, Hummels Wharf, PA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1400 sqft
Interior Newly Renovated - 3 BR, 1 Bath home on the Strip Selinsgrove area - $875/month - Newly renovated 3 BR, 1 Bath home on "the strip" in Shamokin Dam. New windows, doors, paint, flooring, kitchen, and bathroom. Laundry connections are available.
Results within 5 miles of Northumberland County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
587 Valley Rd 1
587 Valley Road, Columbia County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Spacious 2 bedroom - Property Id: 268465 2nd Floor, 2 bedroom apartment located between Danville and Bloomsburg. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
340 SUSQUEHANNA TRAIL
340 Susquehanna Trail, Perry County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1080 sqft
Renovated home for Rent in Greenwood SD. 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath. Main Fl Laundry. Family Room, Living Room and totally updated Kitchen. Nice backyard. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. No Smoking. 1 yr lease, credit/application required.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
737 Walnut Street
737 Walnut Street, Ashland, PA
3 Bedrooms
$765
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom nice home with small yard half bath on first floor and full bath on second floor. No photos yet house is currently being worked on and then will be rented. Drive by and see what you think first. Applications on BrokersRealtyPM.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1741 First Street
1741 1st St, Montour County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1792 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse - Newly refreshed townhouse conveniently located 5 minutes from Geisinger Medical Center. Offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, walk-out patio, deck off kitchen and plenty of storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
22 E. Market St.
22 East Market Street, Gratz, PA
Studio
$350
2106 sqft
Great opportunity for storage with over 2100 square feet including a deck. Electric is available. Lease terms are negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Northumberland County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
34 East Ridge Avenue
34 E Ridge Ave, Bloomsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$699
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Student Apartment in Bloomsburg, PA - Property Id: 252479 Furnished or unfurnished student apartments one block north of Main Street in Downtown Bloomsburg, PA and 2 blocks from the Bloomsburg University.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7209 Rt 104
7209 Pennsylvania Highway 104, Snyder County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
872 sqft
Rent to Own - 2 BR 1 Bath Home - Mt Pleasant Mills - Own this 2 BR, 1 Bath, 1 story modular home on block foundation in country setting near Mt. Pleasant Mills on 0.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Northumberland County start at $750/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Northumberland County area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Lancaster Bible College, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg, and Pennsylvania College of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading, Wilkes-Barre, and Williamsport have apartments for rent.
