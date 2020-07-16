20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Raider House Apartments formerly known as Britton Court is newly owned and operated, its new renovated modern designed apartments are offered at the most affordable pricing. Comprised of two buildings, each with twelve three-bedroom units, Raider House provides both student housing and non student housing. Each unit has one bathroom and its own washer and dryer. The kitchens are equipped with a stove, refrigerator and its very own modern breakfast bar. The second-floor units also have balconies.

Renters are quick to Raider House due to the building's superior location and adjacent parking lot which connects to Shippensburg University, making the morning walk to campus convenient or traveling anywhere in Shippensburg a breeze.