All apartments in Cumberland County
Find more places like 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland County, PA
/
20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x
Last updated July 16 2020 at 6:41 PM

20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x

20 Britton Road · (717) 585-0003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 Britton Road, Cumberland County, PA 17257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Raider House Apartments formerly known as Britton Court is newly owned and operated, its new renovated modern designed apartments are offered at the most affordable pricing. Comprised of two buildings, each with twelve three-bedroom units, Raider House provides both student housing and non student housing. Each unit has one bathroom and its own washer and dryer. The kitchens are equipped with a stove, refrigerator and its very own modern breakfast bar. The second-floor units also have balconies.
Renters are quick to Raider House due to the building's superior location and adjacent parking lot which connects to Shippensburg University, making the morning walk to campus convenient or traveling anywhere in Shippensburg a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x have any available units?
20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x have?
Some of 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x currently offering any rent specials?
20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x is pet friendly.
Does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x offer parking?
Yes, 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x offers parking.
Does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x have a pool?
No, 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x does not have a pool.
Does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x have accessible units?
No, 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln
Shippensburg, PA 17257
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd
Camp Hill, PA 17011

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Frederick, MDTowson, MDOwings Mills, MDState College, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PAPikesville, MDYork, PAHagerstown, MDRandallstown, MDReisterstown, MD
Lebanon, PALutherville, MDWestminster, MDBallenger Creek, MDHanover, PAColonial Park, PADover, PACarlisle, PAChambersburg, PACamp Hill, PAShippensburg, PAMechanicsburg, PA
Shiloh, PAWest York, PAGettysburg, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAManchester, PAParkville, PASpry, PAEast York, PAHershey, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegePennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
York College of Pennsylvania
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity