1437 Cassie Way

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground garage

Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques, not to mention this townhouse is right next to the new Spring Gate Winery and beer garden slated to open in Spring 2020. Over 10 miles of hiking trails and 80 acres of green space including a two-acre TerraPark featuring a natural playground. Attached 2 car front entry garage with extra parking close by, this 2 story townhouse has just shy of 1900 sq. ft. of living space with 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite includes an oversized walk-in closet and double vanity sink. A huge unfinished walkout basement provides plenty of storage. HOA is paid by the landlord which includes snow removal, lawn maintenance, access to the fitness center, and more. Pets are allowed with a security deposit and monthly fee.