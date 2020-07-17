All apartments in Cumberland County
1437 Cassie Way
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:19 PM

1437 Cassie Way

1437 Cassie Way · (717) 585-5967
Location

1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA 17055

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,235

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1861 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques, not to mention this townhouse is right next to the new Spring Gate Winery and beer garden slated to open in Spring 2020. Over 10 miles of hiking trails and 80 acres of green space including a two-acre TerraPark featuring a natural playground. Attached 2 car front entry garage with extra parking close by, this 2 story townhouse has just shy of 1900 sq. ft. of living space with 9 ft ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite includes an oversized walk-in closet and double vanity sink. A huge unfinished walkout basement provides plenty of storage. HOA is paid by the landlord which includes snow removal, lawn maintenance, access to the fitness center, and more. Pets are allowed with a security deposit and monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Cassie Way have any available units?
1437 Cassie Way has a unit available for $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1437 Cassie Way have?
Some of 1437 Cassie Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Cassie Way currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Cassie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Cassie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Cassie Way is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Cassie Way offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Cassie Way offers parking.
Does 1437 Cassie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1437 Cassie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Cassie Way have a pool?
No, 1437 Cassie Way does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Cassie Way have accessible units?
No, 1437 Cassie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Cassie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Cassie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 Cassie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 Cassie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
