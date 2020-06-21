All apartments in Croydon
616 COVENTRY LANE
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:20 PM

616 COVENTRY LANE

616 Coventry Lane · (215) 400-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

616 Coventry Lane, Croydon, PA 19021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining. This apartment also has central air to keep you comfortable during the summer months. From your private deck, you enter into the living room with open floor concept to kitchen and eating area. There is also a washer and dryer for your convenience, no laundry mat necessary! A full bath and two bedrooms complete this apartment. This apartment is also walking distance to the Croydon Train Station, which will connect you to Center City and New York. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 COVENTRY LANE have any available units?
616 COVENTRY LANE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 616 COVENTRY LANE have?
Some of 616 COVENTRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 COVENTRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
616 COVENTRY LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 COVENTRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 616 COVENTRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Croydon.
Does 616 COVENTRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 616 COVENTRY LANE does offer parking.
Does 616 COVENTRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 COVENTRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 COVENTRY LANE have a pool?
No, 616 COVENTRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 616 COVENTRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 616 COVENTRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 616 COVENTRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 COVENTRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 COVENTRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 COVENTRY LANE has units with air conditioning.
