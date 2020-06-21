616 COVENTRY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Croydon Apartment with deck on upper level with private parking for 2 cars available now for rent. This private unit is on the second level, with entry off the deck that has room for outdoor entertaining. This apartment also has central air to keep you comfortable during the summer months. From your private deck, you enter into the living room with open floor concept to kitchen and eating area. There is also a washer and dryer for your convenience, no laundry mat necessary! A full bath and two bedrooms complete this apartment. This apartment is also walking distance to the Croydon Train Station, which will connect you to Center City and New York. Available now.