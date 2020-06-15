816 FAYETTE STREET

Amenities

This spacious 2nd floor one bedroom apartment has been renovated and updated. This unit includes a full kitchen with newer cabinets, stove, laminate flooring. The nice size living room includes fresh carpet, new recessed lighting, ceiling fan and window shades. The bedroom features fresh carpeting, lighting and ceiling fan. The full bath is fitted with updated flooring, tile, sink, toilet and lighting. This apartment is part of a newly overhauled quad that has gone under a series of significant upgrades including new common area paint and carpets. All of this in an OUTSTANDING location on Fayette St. in the middle of everything Conshohocken has to offer. Note: Rent Includes- Heat, Water, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant Responsibility-Electric, Cooking Gas, Insurance, Cable/Internet/Phone. Plentiful free street parking. NO PETS.