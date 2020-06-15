All apartments in Conshohocken
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

816 FAYETTE STREET

816 Fayette Street · (610) 828-6300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

816 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
This spacious 2nd floor one bedroom apartment has been renovated and updated. This unit includes a full kitchen with newer cabinets, stove, laminate flooring. The nice size living room includes fresh carpet, new recessed lighting, ceiling fan and window shades. The bedroom features fresh carpeting, lighting and ceiling fan. The full bath is fitted with updated flooring, tile, sink, toilet and lighting. This apartment is part of a newly overhauled quad that has gone under a series of significant upgrades including new common area paint and carpets. All of this in an OUTSTANDING location on Fayette St. in the middle of everything Conshohocken has to offer. Note: Rent Includes- Heat, Water, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash. Tenant Responsibility-Electric, Cooking Gas, Insurance, Cable/Internet/Phone. Plentiful free street parking. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 FAYETTE STREET have any available units?
816 FAYETTE STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 816 FAYETTE STREET have?
Some of 816 FAYETTE STREET's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 FAYETTE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
816 FAYETTE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 FAYETTE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 816 FAYETTE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 816 FAYETTE STREET offer parking?
No, 816 FAYETTE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 816 FAYETTE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 FAYETTE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 FAYETTE STREET have a pool?
No, 816 FAYETTE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 816 FAYETTE STREET have accessible units?
No, 816 FAYETTE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 816 FAYETTE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 FAYETTE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 FAYETTE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 FAYETTE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
