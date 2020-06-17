All apartments in Conshohocken
Find more places like 459 New Elm St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conshohocken, PA
/
459 New Elm St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:33 AM

459 New Elm St

459 New Elm St · (215) 247-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conshohocken
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

459 New Elm St, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1534 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful newly renovated home for rent located in desirable Conshohocken. Large 3 story twin home with brand new renovated kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances. Enter into a spacious living area with recessed lighting and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops and new appliances. Entrance off of kitchen leads to a fenced in backyard and shed. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Third floor offers an additional loft style bedroom. Easy access to all major highways, bike trail, train station and restaurants. 3 months rent required for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 New Elm St have any available units?
459 New Elm St has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 459 New Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
459 New Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 New Elm St pet-friendly?
No, 459 New Elm St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 459 New Elm St offer parking?
No, 459 New Elm St does not offer parking.
Does 459 New Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 New Elm St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 New Elm St have a pool?
No, 459 New Elm St does not have a pool.
Does 459 New Elm St have accessible units?
No, 459 New Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 459 New Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 New Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 New Elm St have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 New Elm St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 459 New Elm St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St
Conshohocken, PA 19428
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln
Conshohocken, PA 19428
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike
Conshohocken, PA 19428

Similar Pages

Conshohocken 1 BedroomsConshohocken 2 Bedrooms
Conshohocken Apartments with BalconyConshohocken Apartments with Parking
Conshohocken Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA
Harleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity