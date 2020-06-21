212 W 1ST AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

This bright and modern 2nd floor apartment comes fully furnished with all the gorgeous decor and furniture pictured. Enjoy your kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances open to the dining room and living room. The open floor plan gives you room to breathe and the freedom to entertain. After a long day of zoom meetings, sit back and relax on the deck and indulge in your favorite drink while listening to the birds sing. Then head over to your dreamy bedroom featuring a spacious dressing room with 3 closets making getting ready for the night or morning routine a breeze. The updated bathroom has a spacious glass door stall shower and a floating sink with modern fixtures and lighting. Recessed lighting, central air, and brand new in-unit washer and dryer are some other great amenities. Centrally located in the heart of Conshohocken, walk just 2 blocks to all of your favorite shops, restaurants, bars like Great Amer Pub and Boathouse, Scoops ice cream and the new Nudy's cafe, the scenic Schuylkill River with access to walking and biking trails, and train into center city Phila. Just bring your clothes and move right in. Flexible lease terms and available immediately. pets ok on a case by case basis and additional deposit. Condo fee paid by landlord and includes water, sewer and trash. Tenants pays for electric and cable/wifi. Comes with 1 reserved parking spot.