Home
/
Conshohocken, PA
/
212 W 1ST AVENUE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:54 AM

212 W 1ST AVENUE

212 West 1st Avenue · (215) 654-5420
Location

212 West 1st Avenue, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This bright and modern 2nd floor apartment comes fully furnished with all the gorgeous decor and furniture pictured. Enjoy your kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances open to the dining room and living room. The open floor plan gives you room to breathe and the freedom to entertain. After a long day of zoom meetings, sit back and relax on the deck and indulge in your favorite drink while listening to the birds sing. Then head over to your dreamy bedroom featuring a spacious dressing room with 3 closets making getting ready for the night or morning routine a breeze. The updated bathroom has a spacious glass door stall shower and a floating sink with modern fixtures and lighting. Recessed lighting, central air, and brand new in-unit washer and dryer are some other great amenities. Centrally located in the heart of Conshohocken, walk just 2 blocks to all of your favorite shops, restaurants, bars like Great Amer Pub and Boathouse, Scoops ice cream and the new Nudy's cafe, the scenic Schuylkill River with access to walking and biking trails, and train into center city Phila. Just bring your clothes and move right in. Flexible lease terms and available immediately. pets ok on a case by case basis and additional deposit. Condo fee paid by landlord and includes water, sewer and trash. Tenants pays for electric and cable/wifi. Comes with 1 reserved parking spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have any available units?
212 W 1ST AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have?
Some of 212 W 1ST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 W 1ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
212 W 1ST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 W 1ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 W 1ST AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 W 1ST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 W 1ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 W 1ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 212 W 1ST AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
