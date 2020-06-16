All apartments in Conshohocken
Home
/
Conshohocken, PA
/
200 W ELM STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:32 AM

200 W ELM STREET

200 West Elm Street · (267) 625-7568
Location

200 West Elm Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1303 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
Welcome home to this meticulously maintained, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Unit. Bask in the natural sunlight that flows through this home with it's gorgeous hardwood floors, neutral carpeting and warm neutral paints throughout that welcome all tastes and styles. Entertaining is always a pleasure in your open concept Gourmet Kitchen complete with high-end stainless steel gas appliances, 42" tall Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops and Breakfast Bar. The spacious Living Room / Dining Room is complete with a built-in desk for your home office needs. Start off your day with a morning coffee on one Balcony then watch the sun set on your second Balcony. Both Balconies come complete with a separate storage room to pack your patio furniture away for the winter. Your Master Suite is bright and airy, includes 2 closets (one of them an enormous walk-in) and a gorgeous Master Bath complete with an enclosed glass shower, soaking tub and double vanity! The second Bedroom is located at the other end of the unit and has the use of the additional full hallway Bathroom. Laundry is never a hassle with your washer and dryer located directly inside your hallway closet. This unit is located in Building One, and includes more upgrades than most of the other units. This unit also includes one deeded Car Parking located near the elevator. Amenities include: a short walk to the scenic Schuylkill River, access to walking and biking trails, resort-style swimming pool, landscaped courtyards and more. This is a "smart growth" community being located on a major commuter rail line to Philadelphia and within walking distance of retail and restaurant services. This unit is move-in ready and yours to enjoy for years to come. Unit is currently occupied and available at any time. Tenant must pay a $100 move-in fee to First Service Residential. Parking spot #81

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W ELM STREET have any available units?
200 W ELM STREET has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 W ELM STREET have?
Some of 200 W ELM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W ELM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
200 W ELM STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W ELM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 200 W ELM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conshohocken.
Does 200 W ELM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 200 W ELM STREET does offer parking.
Does 200 W ELM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 W ELM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W ELM STREET have a pool?
Yes, 200 W ELM STREET has a pool.
Does 200 W ELM STREET have accessible units?
No, 200 W ELM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W ELM STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 W ELM STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 W ELM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 W ELM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
