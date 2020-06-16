200 W ELM STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool

Welcome home to this meticulously maintained, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Unit. Bask in the natural sunlight that flows through this home with it's gorgeous hardwood floors, neutral carpeting and warm neutral paints throughout that welcome all tastes and styles. Entertaining is always a pleasure in your open concept Gourmet Kitchen complete with high-end stainless steel gas appliances, 42" tall Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops and Breakfast Bar. The spacious Living Room / Dining Room is complete with a built-in desk for your home office needs. Start off your day with a morning coffee on one Balcony then watch the sun set on your second Balcony. Both Balconies come complete with a separate storage room to pack your patio furniture away for the winter. Your Master Suite is bright and airy, includes 2 closets (one of them an enormous walk-in) and a gorgeous Master Bath complete with an enclosed glass shower, soaking tub and double vanity! The second Bedroom is located at the other end of the unit and has the use of the additional full hallway Bathroom. Laundry is never a hassle with your washer and dryer located directly inside your hallway closet. This unit is located in Building One, and includes more upgrades than most of the other units. This unit also includes one deeded Car Parking located near the elevator. Amenities include: a short walk to the scenic Schuylkill River, access to walking and biking trails, resort-style swimming pool, landscaped courtyards and more. This is a "smart growth" community being located on a major commuter rail line to Philadelphia and within walking distance of retail and restaurant services. This unit is move-in ready and yours to enjoy for years to come. Unit is currently occupied and available at any time. Tenant must pay a $100 move-in fee to First Service Residential. Parking spot #81