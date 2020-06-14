/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
50 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Collegeville, PA
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
334-2R E MAIN ST #334-2R
334 E Main St, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
This is a second floor 1 bedroom unit ready for immediate occupancy. This unit is in a great location with easy access to shopping and public transportation. The Landlord will consider a pet with restrictions and additional rent for the pet.
Results within 5 miles of Collegeville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
833 sqft
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:06pm
17 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
875 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
13 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
43 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
790 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 3 at 02:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Colony Arms Apartments
2800 Colony Dr, Audubon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
840 sqft
Spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, fully-equipped eat-in kitchens, dishwashers in select units and heat and hot water included. Located only 100 minutes from King of Prussia Mall.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
340 MORGAN STREET
340 Morgan Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
3876 sqft
This Phoenixville 2nd floor apartment is located only a few blocks from Downtown Restaurants, Entertainment, Farmers Market and much more. Everything has been newly renovated and is available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.
Results within 10 miles of Collegeville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
15 Units Available
Norris Hills
1830 N Hills Dr, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
670 sqft
Newly renovated homes with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area, media room and pool on site. Close to Plymouth Country Club. Easy access to I-476.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
815 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Village Square
422 Main St, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
715 sqft
Welcome home to Village Square Apartments. Our peaceful and picturesque community offers residents brightly updated 1-and 2-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Montgomery Woods Townhomes
4 Montgomery Dr, Harleysville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
860 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, large closets, and in-unit laundry. Tenants get access to a gym, playground, and pool on site. Close to I-476. Hike at nearby Evansburg State Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
778 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
740 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Similar Pages
Collegeville 1 BedroomsCollegeville 2 BedroomsCollegeville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollegeville Accessible ApartmentsCollegeville Apartments with Balcony
Collegeville Apartments with GarageCollegeville Apartments with GymCollegeville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollegeville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJChester, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PAAmity Gardens, PA