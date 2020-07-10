/
apartments with washer dryer
73 Apartments for rent in Collegeville, PA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Results within 1 mile of Collegeville
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
177 W MAIN STREET
177 West Main Street, Trappe, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apt, 1st and 2nd floor, outside entrance. kitchen features oak cabinets, stainless sink refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer dryer. Gas heat and central air. Yard with parking lot.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
902 MUHLENBERG DRIVE
902 Muhlenberg Drive, Trappe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1268 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with finished basement . Easy access from Parking Lot for added convenience. Upon entering the front hall area there is a half bath...
Results within 5 miles of Collegeville
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
34 Units Available
The Point at Phoenixville
45 N Main St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
$1,470
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1124 sqft
Upscale apartments with hardwood floors and patios/balconies. Spacious layouts. Residents have access to a cafe, shuffleboard and a pool. Near Friendship Field if you want to play sports. Close to the Schuylkill River.
Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
150 Morgan Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on 47 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Chestnut Pointe offers Royersford apartments for rent that are central to all major corporate and pharmaceutical centers along the Route 202 corridor.
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
12 Units Available
Walnut Crossing
350 Brooke Dr, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1300 sqft
Situated on 43 beautifully landscaped acres just northwest of Collegeville, Walnut Crossing offers townhomes and apartments in Royersford, PA that are central to the area’s major corporate and pharmaceutical centers.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
14 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,524
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
13 Units Available
Spruce Court Apartments
630 Spruce St, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1035 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with separate dining rooms and hardwood floors. Community offers a courtyard for relaxation and additional storage. By Philadelphia Premium Outlets and Evansburg State Park. Close to routes 422 and 724.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
41 Cameron Ct
41 Cameron Court, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
You are going to love this beautiful 3 story home in the Riverwalk Community! The main floor has an open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1525 W MAIN STREET
1525 West Main Street, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2170 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse colonial on large lot, (lawn cutting included with rent) has been completely renovated.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
256 BRIDGE STREET
256 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
621 sqft
We invite you to come live in historic downtown Phoenixville which offers the ultimate live, work and play environment. Join us on Bridge Street and be just steps away from all of the dynamic restaurants, breweries, boutiques and art galleries.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1101 MEADOWVIEW LANE
1101 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1075 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderfully bright First floor- Three full bedrooms, Plus a den/Office! Great location in complex, fresh and clean- this property is ready for you.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
316 BRIDGE STREET
316 Bridge Street, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
11954 sqft
Updated apartment available in the heart of Phoenixville Boro. This two bedroom apartment comes complete with newer cabinets & granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
135 PROSPECT STREET
135 Prospect Street, Phoenixville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
2Br 2Bath condo in the Heart of downtown Phoenixville. Security door entrance, Elevator, Private parking garage with assigned parking. Ready July 1. The unit is located in the building behind the Iron hill Brewery.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
149 PROVIDENCE FORGE RD
149 Providence Forge Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Tenant pays El., El. Heat, El. Hot Water, El. A/C. Monthly Rent includes use of Community outdoor pool, tennis & basketball courts, tots playground, public water and sewer, grounds maintenance. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 baths, spacious 1800 sq.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
400 Meadowview Ln
400 Meadowview Lane, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
940 sqft
Available 04/15/20 Roomy 2 Bed Condo - Property Id: 141295 Very nice spacious condo in a safe beautiful community. Minimum income $4000/ month. Minimum credit 675, co-signer welcome. Small non shedding mature dog considered.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
912 FOXMEADOW DR
912 Foxmeadow Drive, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Look no further for your new home. Fantastic Montgomery Brooke Second Floor Condominium featuring Large Living Room with brick fireplace, sliding glass doors to balcony and storage closet.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
424 PAWLINGS RD #B
424 Pawlings Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location Location!!! Easily commute to King of Prussia and major routes of 202 & 76 or drive just 5 minutes to the shops and resturants of downtown Phoenixville.
Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
353 CHURCH STREET
353 Church Street, Royersford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2532 sqft
Awesome bi-level 3-BR apartment in Spring Ford Schools! This spacious and conveniently-located apartment features a living room and eat-in kitchen on the first floor, with three great bedrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
185 Church Street - 208
185 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
Unique and Authentic in Merchants Lofts Phoenixville. 1 Block off Bridge street. Distinctive finishes throughout. Granite, barnwood, steel, exposed HVAC, stainless steel appliances, marble, subway tile, washer dryer, off street parking. Large Deck.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
113 S MAIN STREET
113 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Looking to be close to downtown? This second floor one bedroom apartment is located one block from the heart of downtown Phoenixville. Open kitchen and living room area with lots of windows.
Results within 10 miles of Collegeville
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Luxor Lifestyle
900 Luxor Lane, Norristown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
955 sqft
This community is packed with amenities like a coffee bar, clubhouse, yoga studio and gym. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just a short drive from the retail outlets along Main Street.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
