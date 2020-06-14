/
1 bedroom apartments
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Exton, PA
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
810 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
846 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
J Creekside at Exton
360 Creamery Way, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
854 sqft
J Creekside is an inspired expression of apartment living, where life is all about balance. Whether that’s work and play, natural and crafted, or active endeavors and relaxing diversions, J Creekside’s inviting spaces mean you can enjoy every moment.
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Exton
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Sharples Works
300 E Evans St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
623 sqft
Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment in Downtown Chester. Units with numerous floorplans featuring stainless steel appliances, subway tile surrounds, and wood-grain flooring. Covered parking.
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
770 sqft
metropolitan west goshen apartments offer unique 1 bedrooms, as well as 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes featuring upgraded kitchens and baths, balconies /patios, private entrances, and washers and dryers.
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
21 S Walnut Street - 3
21 South Walnut Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
250 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - UTILITIES, CABLE & INTERNET INCLUDED; $650 per month; Location is 21 S.
206 East Gay Street - 1
206 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1070 sqft
From the moment you enter this charming and cozy one-bedroom apartment, you will not want to see another. Located in town this apartment is sure to please and will not last long. Large Open Floor Plan with 9-foot ceilings. Original classic trim work.
339 W MINER STREET
339 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2684 sqft
Come see this cozy one bedroom one bath apartment in the heart of West Chester! Convenient access to all major roadways and downtown restaurants and shopping. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets and granite countertops are featured in this unit.
416 W MINER STREET
416 West Miner Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
800 sqft
Please read prior to inquiry: Very neat, well maintained & clean 1 bedroom 1st floor apt.
310 W LAFAYETTE ST #1
310 W Lafayette St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Available in West Chester Borough! Bright and updated first floor apartment on a tree lined street with private entrance, rear porch and off-street parking. Spacious layout with beautiful hardwood flooring.
106 S CHURCH ST #3-5
106 S Church St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Deposits waived for well qualified tenants. Largest unit $1950, 2nd unit $1850, and smallest unit $1700 Walking distance to Town. All 3 units under renovation. Earliest target date is June 1st, 2020. 2 units will be 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms.
447 N WALNUT STREET
447 North Walnut Street, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
3222 sqft
Come see this immaculate one bedroom one bath apartment located in downtown West Chester.
Results within 10 miles of Exton
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,422
800 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
690 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
The Preserve at Milltown
500 Meadowlake Dr, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
790 sqft
Located close to I-476 and SEPTA train line, which offers hassle-free access to Exton Square Mall. Furnished homes with individual climate control, private entrances and fireplaces.
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
