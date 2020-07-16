All apartments in Collegeville
Find more places like 191 1ST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Collegeville, PA
/
191 1ST AVENUE
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

191 1ST AVENUE

191 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Collegeville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

191 1st Avenue, Collegeville, PA 19426

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this gorgeous and unique rental offered in Perkiomen Valley School District. This two bedroom, two full bath beauty is available immediately and features amazing amenities. The kitchen boasts tons of cabinetry, gourmet granite counter space, recess lighting, and top of the line appliances. Both bedrooms within the unit have their own full bathroom and ample closet space for storage. The unit features efficient gas heating with central air as well! The charming space also offers private laundry and a private balcony to provide a serene area to enjoy coffee or a good book. The space also offers a private driveway, private entrance, and storage shed for your convenience. The Perkiomen Trail runs along the back side of the property creating a direct route for your hiking and biking needs! Snow removal, trash, and lawn care are all included in the monthly rent! This amazing location will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 1ST AVENUE have any available units?
191 1ST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Collegeville, PA.
Is 191 1ST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
191 1ST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 1ST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 191 1ST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Collegeville.
Does 191 1ST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 191 1ST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 191 1ST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 1ST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 1ST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 191 1ST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 191 1ST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 191 1ST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 191 1ST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 1ST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 1ST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 191 1ST AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr
Collegeville, PA 19426

Similar Pages

Collegeville 1 BedroomsCollegeville 2 Bedrooms
Collegeville Accessible ApartmentsCollegeville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Collegeville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAChester, PADoylestown, PANarberth, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAChalfont, PAThorndale, PASpring City, PAMorton, PA
East Lansdowne, PARockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PADublin, PAQuakertown, PADrexel Hill, PAEdgemoor, DEKulpsville, PAGloucester City, NJWestville, NJChesterbrook, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University