191 1ST AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous and unique rental offered in Perkiomen Valley School District. This two bedroom, two full bath beauty is available immediately and features amazing amenities. The kitchen boasts tons of cabinetry, gourmet granite counter space, recess lighting, and top of the line appliances. Both bedrooms within the unit have their own full bathroom and ample closet space for storage. The unit features efficient gas heating with central air as well! The charming space also offers private laundry and a private balcony to provide a serene area to enjoy coffee or a good book. The space also offers a private driveway, private entrance, and storage shed for your convenience. The Perkiomen Trail runs along the back side of the property creating a direct route for your hiking and biking needs! Snow removal, trash, and lawn care are all included in the monthly rent! This amazing location will not last long!!