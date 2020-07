Amenities

Spacious rehabbed three bedroom house in City of Chester. Home has carpet throughout the property. Kitchen features brand new cabinets, Washer and drier hookups in basement. Home is very bright and has a wide open floor plan.



First/Last/Security required for move in. Tenant pays all utilities. $45 application fee per adult.