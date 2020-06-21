183 Bishop Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan. The newer engineered hardwood flooring creates a modernized feel! This gorgeous kitchen is well equipped with white appliances featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric stove. The custom tile back splash is a wonderful touch alongside the gorgeous oak colored cabinets.



All 3 bedrooms are wonderfully sized with great natural lighting! The master bedroom features a large walk in closet with organizing shelves included. The master bathroom features a beautiful shower with custom tiling! The additional full bathroom is also completed with custom tiling and dual shower/ soaking tub!



This property is equipped with an amazing outdoor atmosphere! The large deck makes for a great outdoor gathering space! This town home also contains a finished basement that can be used for additional living space. Located in the basement you will find a full sized washer/dryer.



Just steps outside your door,you will have full access to a community swimming pool, playground , and basketball court!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Sorry, unfortunately there are no pets allowed.



