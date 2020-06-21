All apartments in Chester Heights
183 Bishop Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

183 Bishop Dr

183 Bishops Drive · (267) 214-4297
Location

183 Bishops Drive, Chester Heights, PA 19014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
This beautiful townhouse is located in a lovely community conveniently located near US-1. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a lovely living room which opens up to beautiful kitchen creating a sought after open floor plan. The newer engineered hardwood flooring creates a modernized feel! This gorgeous kitchen is well equipped with white appliances featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and electric stove. The custom tile back splash is a wonderful touch alongside the gorgeous oak colored cabinets.

All 3 bedrooms are wonderfully sized with great natural lighting! The master bedroom features a large walk in closet with organizing shelves included. The master bathroom features a beautiful shower with custom tiling! The additional full bathroom is also completed with custom tiling and dual shower/ soaking tub!

This property is equipped with an amazing outdoor atmosphere! The large deck makes for a great outdoor gathering space! This town home also contains a finished basement that can be used for additional living space. Located in the basement you will find a full sized washer/dryer.

Just steps outside your door,you will have full access to a community swimming pool, playground , and basketball court!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Sorry, unfortunately there are no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-delaware-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Bishop Dr have any available units?
183 Bishop Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 183 Bishop Dr have?
Some of 183 Bishop Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Bishop Dr currently offering any rent specials?
183 Bishop Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Bishop Dr pet-friendly?
No, 183 Bishop Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester Heights.
Does 183 Bishop Dr offer parking?
No, 183 Bishop Dr does not offer parking.
Does 183 Bishop Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 183 Bishop Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Bishop Dr have a pool?
Yes, 183 Bishop Dr has a pool.
Does 183 Bishop Dr have accessible units?
No, 183 Bishop Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Bishop Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Bishop Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Bishop Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 183 Bishop Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
