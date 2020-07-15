All apartments in Chester County
964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:40 PM

964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE

964 Mount Pleasant Ave · (610) 687-2900
Location

964 Mount Pleasant Ave, Chester County, PA 19087

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming SINGLE in desirable Wayne/Tredyffrin-Easttown SD!! Private street (cul de sac) right off of Upper Gulph Road, and convenient to so much~ minutes from downtown Wayne, close to golf course, major routes and shopping! This home has a private driveway and HUGE rear lot; perfect for entertaining and adding to the privacy that single family home offers! Enter the living room with crown moulding, new paint and hardwood flooring. To the right is a dining room, which also could be a den or office (or 4th BR, as there is also a finished basement!). The kitchen features NEWER Gas 6 Burner SS Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator, freshly painted cabinets and new tile floor. Access to deck that leads to rear yard! Main floor master bedroom with full bath. The 2nd level offers 2 bedrooms with new carpet and paint! The lower level features a HUGE family room with decorative fireplace, new tile floor and access to rear yard. A full bathroom with new vanity, toilet and flooring, as well as a storage room, laundry area that has a NEW Washer and Dryer complete this level! Other notable features include: Replacement Windows, Fresh Paint Throughout, New Carpet, Hardwood Flooring, New Tile, Spacious Front Patio, Large Yard, Large Family Roomm, 4th BR potential....a great place to call home in the Award Winning T/E SD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE have any available units?
964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE have?
Some of 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
