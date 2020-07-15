964 MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE

Amenities

Charming SINGLE in desirable Wayne/Tredyffrin-Easttown SD!! Private street (cul de sac) right off of Upper Gulph Road, and convenient to so much~ minutes from downtown Wayne, close to golf course, major routes and shopping! This home has a private driveway and HUGE rear lot; perfect for entertaining and adding to the privacy that single family home offers! Enter the living room with crown moulding, new paint and hardwood flooring. To the right is a dining room, which also could be a den or office (or 4th BR, as there is also a finished basement!). The kitchen features NEWER Gas 6 Burner SS Stove, Microwave and Refrigerator, freshly painted cabinets and new tile floor. Access to deck that leads to rear yard! Main floor master bedroom with full bath. The 2nd level offers 2 bedrooms with new carpet and paint! The lower level features a HUGE family room with decorative fireplace, new tile floor and access to rear yard. A full bathroom with new vanity, toilet and flooring, as well as a storage room, laundry area that has a NEW Washer and Dryer complete this level! Other notable features include: Replacement Windows, Fresh Paint Throughout, New Carpet, Hardwood Flooring, New Tile, Spacious Front Patio, Large Yard, Large Family Roomm, 4th BR potential....a great place to call home in the Award Winning T/E SD!!!