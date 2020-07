Amenities

w/d hookup ceiling fan range refrigerator

Cozy 1 BR/1BA apartment located in residential community of Coatesville. Features: 1 BR, Full Kitchen with gas stove, Living room with ceiling fan, Extra-large fenced yard, Special Feature-Detached finished shed with washer/dryer hook up. Can also be used as a "Man-cave or She-shed", Electric baseboard heat and electric Hot Water, Tenant is responsible for utilities: electric, gas, water and sewer. Make appointment's through Bridget at (610-380-8422)