Great location in Chester Springs and Downingtown East School District, convenient to major roadways, shopping and dining. Nice Kitchen and Dining area with new slider to rear patio. Large living area and a Family room in basement. Fantastic location that has you near major routes, turnpike, shopping, restaurants, and much more. New Roof. Looking for high quality tenant with good credit, no pets. This is a great community.