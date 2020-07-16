111 TULSK ROAD

Amenities

Luxury Rental in Avon Grove School. Model home, end unit, granite, stainless steel, whole house speaker system, tray ceiling, luxury master bath, hardwood floors throughout. What more could you want in this fantastic new community! Deck & Patio. Stainless refrigerator, upper floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Easy commute to Wilmington, Philadelphia and Lancaster~~~all points. This will not last. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Credit report required ($26 fee for each applicant.) Award winning Avon Grove Schools.