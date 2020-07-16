All apartments in Chester County
Find more places like 111 TULSK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chester County, PA
/
111 TULSK ROAD
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:04 PM

111 TULSK ROAD

111 Tulsk Rd · (302) 753-0094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

111 Tulsk Rd, Chester County, PA 19311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Luxury Rental in Avon Grove School. Model home, end unit, granite, stainless steel, whole house speaker system, tray ceiling, luxury master bath, hardwood floors throughout. What more could you want in this fantastic new community! Deck & Patio. Stainless refrigerator, upper floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Easy commute to Wilmington, Philadelphia and Lancaster~~~all points. This will not last. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Credit report required ($26 fee for each applicant.) Award winning Avon Grove Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 TULSK ROAD have any available units?
111 TULSK ROAD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 TULSK ROAD have?
Some of 111 TULSK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 TULSK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
111 TULSK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 TULSK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 111 TULSK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester County.
Does 111 TULSK ROAD offer parking?
No, 111 TULSK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 111 TULSK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 TULSK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 TULSK ROAD have a pool?
No, 111 TULSK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 111 TULSK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 111 TULSK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 111 TULSK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 TULSK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 TULSK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 TULSK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 111 TULSK ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St.
Malvern, PA 19355
Metropolitan West Goshen
812 Goshen Rd
West Chester, PA 19380
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl
Exton, PA 19343
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St
West Chester, PA 19382
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd
Phoenixville, PA 19460
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
Eastside Flats
335 E King St
Malvern, PA 19355
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd
West Chester, PA 19380

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PALancaster, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PABear, DEArdmore, PA
Chester, PANew Castle, DEElkton, MDNarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAParkesburg, PACoatesville, PAAudubon, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PA
Kennett Square, PALeola, PACarneys Point, NJChesterbrook, PAClaymont, DEMedia, PAPenns Grove, NJEdgemoor, DEChester Heights, PAMalvern, PAPottstown, PAKulpsville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity