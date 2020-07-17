All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like 3 MODESTO LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
3 MODESTO LANE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3 MODESTO LANE

3 Modesto Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA 18914

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space. Spacious rooms, high ceilings and an abundance of natural light make this a wonderful place to call "HOME"! Upon entering, a dramatic 2-story foyer reveals a butterfly staircase and wood floors that continue throughout most of this beautifully designed and maintained home. The formal living room and dining room are adorned with decorative moldings and create a classic atmosphere for entertaining. Double sets of French doors in the living room open into either the private first floor office, or a sunny den where the family room is also adjoined by double French doors. The cook's kitchen has ceramic tile flooring along with an expanse of granite counters and warm wood cabinetry. A distinctive backsplash is highlighted by under counter lighting, and stainless steel appliances include a gas cooktop, double wall ovens, built-in microwave, and beverage cooler. A back staircase is located in the kitchen. The 2-story family room features a gas fireplace flanked by a wall of windows. Upstairs, wood floors continue from the front staircase and hallway into the main bedroom suite. Here a serene escape awaits, beginning with a double door entry into the sitting room. Further on the main bedroom boasts a trey ceiling and enormous 20' x 10' walk-in closet/dressing room. The master bathroom features a granite vanity with double sinks, an over-sized soaking tub with tile surround and separate shower. The prince/princess suite has its own full bath, while 2 additional bedrooms share a Jack 'n Jill bathroom. All bedrooms have amble closets and ceiling fans to keep occupants comfortable. More living space is found on the finished walk-out lower level with extra ceiling height. Here there is plenty of room to relax, watch a movie or play games - even a separate exercise room and full bathroom. The large deck includes a natural gas fire table, overlooking an acre of landscaped yard with the back treeline offering a natural buffer. There is a tastefully designed 3-car side-entry garage, and the laundry room with ceramic tile flooring is conveniently located on the main floor. Many updates and improvements have been made throughout this original ownership, including heater and air conditioner (both units - two zone heating and cooling) and the gas water heater were all replaced in 2018. Two subpanels with 400 amp service. A security system along with interior sprinklers provide extra peace of mind. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Easy access to major commuter routes, malls and shopping, and just minutes from historic Doylestown Borough where you can enjoy great culture, entertainment and restaurants. All this in award-winning Central Bucks School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 MODESTO LANE have any available units?
3 MODESTO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bucks County, PA.
What amenities does 3 MODESTO LANE have?
Some of 3 MODESTO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 MODESTO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3 MODESTO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 MODESTO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3 MODESTO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 3 MODESTO LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3 MODESTO LANE offers parking.
Does 3 MODESTO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 MODESTO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 MODESTO LANE have a pool?
No, 3 MODESTO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3 MODESTO LANE have accessible units?
No, 3 MODESTO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3 MODESTO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 MODESTO LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 MODESTO LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 MODESTO LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing
Langhorne, PA 19047
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr
Mechanicsville, PA 19020
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd
Feasterville, PA 19053
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd
Langhorne, PA 19047
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court
Langhorne, PA 19047
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd
Levittown, PA 19056
Knightsbridge
2900 Knights Rd
Hulmeville, PA 19020
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue
Hatboro, PA 18974

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PA
Blue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University