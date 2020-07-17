3 MODESTO LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space. Spacious rooms, high ceilings and an abundance of natural light make this a wonderful place to call "HOME"! Upon entering, a dramatic 2-story foyer reveals a butterfly staircase and wood floors that continue throughout most of this beautifully designed and maintained home. The formal living room and dining room are adorned with decorative moldings and create a classic atmosphere for entertaining. Double sets of French doors in the living room open into either the private first floor office, or a sunny den where the family room is also adjoined by double French doors. The cook's kitchen has ceramic tile flooring along with an expanse of granite counters and warm wood cabinetry. A distinctive backsplash is highlighted by under counter lighting, and stainless steel appliances include a gas cooktop, double wall ovens, built-in microwave, and beverage cooler. A back staircase is located in the kitchen. The 2-story family room features a gas fireplace flanked by a wall of windows. Upstairs, wood floors continue from the front staircase and hallway into the main bedroom suite. Here a serene escape awaits, beginning with a double door entry into the sitting room. Further on the main bedroom boasts a trey ceiling and enormous 20' x 10' walk-in closet/dressing room. The master bathroom features a granite vanity with double sinks, an over-sized soaking tub with tile surround and separate shower. The prince/princess suite has its own full bath, while 2 additional bedrooms share a Jack 'n Jill bathroom. All bedrooms have amble closets and ceiling fans to keep occupants comfortable. More living space is found on the finished walk-out lower level with extra ceiling height. Here there is plenty of room to relax, watch a movie or play games - even a separate exercise room and full bathroom. The large deck includes a natural gas fire table, overlooking an acre of landscaped yard with the back treeline offering a natural buffer. There is a tastefully designed 3-car side-entry garage, and the laundry room with ceramic tile flooring is conveniently located on the main floor. Many updates and improvements have been made throughout this original ownership, including heater and air conditioner (both units - two zone heating and cooling) and the gas water heater were all replaced in 2018. Two subpanels with 400 amp service. A security system along with interior sprinklers provide extra peace of mind. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Easy access to major commuter routes, malls and shopping, and just minutes from historic Doylestown Borough where you can enjoy great culture, entertainment and restaurants. All this in award-winning Central Bucks School District.