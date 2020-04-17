All apartments in Bristol
607 POND STREET

607 Pond St · (610) 647-8300
Location

607 Pond St, Bristol, PA 19007

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1695 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics. It features updated amenities throughout including new hardwood floors that span throughout the spacious open-concept living and dining room as well as enclosed porch/sunroom.. The absolutely gorgeous updated kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances and chic white subway tile backsplash. A decorative light fixture hangs over the breakfast island or prep station with space for bar stool seating. Plenty of neutral colored cabinetry is supplied to tie in this beautiful space! Conveniently located beside the kitchen is the mudroom and powder room which also includes laundry! The second level is comforted with brand new carpeting throughout and includes three bedrooms and a full bathroom. All bedrooms are nicely sized with multiple windows and closets. The bathroom has stylish tile and a storage vanity. The third-level loft area provides additional storage as well as the full basement. All this, plus a new gas heater installed and fully fenced-in backyard. This home is in close proximity to schools, shopping, highways, and Septa routes. This property also backs to the walking path! Set up your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 POND STREET have any available units?
607 POND STREET has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 607 POND STREET have?
Some of 607 POND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 POND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
607 POND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 POND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 607 POND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 607 POND STREET offer parking?
No, 607 POND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 607 POND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 POND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 POND STREET have a pool?
No, 607 POND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 607 POND STREET have accessible units?
No, 607 POND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 607 POND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 POND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 POND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 POND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
