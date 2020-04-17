Amenities

Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics. It features updated amenities throughout including new hardwood floors that span throughout the spacious open-concept living and dining room as well as enclosed porch/sunroom.. The absolutely gorgeous updated kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances and chic white subway tile backsplash. A decorative light fixture hangs over the breakfast island or prep station with space for bar stool seating. Plenty of neutral colored cabinetry is supplied to tie in this beautiful space! Conveniently located beside the kitchen is the mudroom and powder room which also includes laundry! The second level is comforted with brand new carpeting throughout and includes three bedrooms and a full bathroom. All bedrooms are nicely sized with multiple windows and closets. The bathroom has stylish tile and a storage vanity. The third-level loft area provides additional storage as well as the full basement. All this, plus a new gas heater installed and fully fenced-in backyard. This home is in close proximity to schools, shopping, highways, and Septa routes. This property also backs to the walking path! Set up your showing today!