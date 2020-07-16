All apartments in Boothwyn
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE

1420 Brayden Drive · (215) 638-4880
Location

1420 Brayden Drive, Boothwyn, PA 19061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors. Large family room has sliding doors to the patio and yard. Colonial rail staircase, large, bright kitchen with pantry and gas cooking. The eat-in kitchen has maple cabinets, countertops and breakfast bar. Open floor design in the living roomwith a bay window and window seats and a Gas fireplace. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and full bath. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Prime location close to all major routes and public transportation. Minutes from Philadelphia Airport and Delaware.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE have any available units?
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE have?
Some of 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boothwyn.
Does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
