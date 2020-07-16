1420 BRAYDEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. There is plenty of space on three floors . Attached one car garage. Foyer and first floor powder room have hardwood floors. Large family room has sliding doors to the patio and yard. Colonial rail staircase, large, bright kitchen with pantry and gas cooking. The eat-in kitchen has maple cabinets, countertops and breakfast bar. Open floor design in the living roomwith a bay window and window seats and a Gas fireplace. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and full bath. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms and a full bath. Prime location close to all major routes and public transportation. Minutes from Philadelphia Airport and Delaware.