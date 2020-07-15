Apartment List
/
PA
/
blue bell
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 PM

214 Apartments for rent in Blue Bell, PA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
AVE Blue Bell
1600 Union Meeting Rd, Blue Bell, PA
Studio
$1,545
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1373 sqft
AVE Blue Bell is a one-of-a-kind, rental community located in desirable Montgomery County, a great place to live, work, and play! You’ll be minutes from transit to Center City Philadelphia and a short drive to shopping, dining, and recreation

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
961 SKIPPACK PIKE
961 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
5313 sqft
Tenants will have access to the main home and property. The detached barn and office space are currently being partially used by the owner.
Results within 1 mile of Blue Bell

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
150 CANTERBURY LANE
150 Canterbury Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3726 sqft
One of few Upgraded Normandy Model with Over 3000SF of living space in highly desired Blue Bell CC. Open, Bright and cheery upgraded Kitchen with sliding glass door to a beautiful two-story deck just freshly painted.
Results within 5 miles of Blue Bell
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
13 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
25 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Plymouth Meeting
1000 Regatta Cir, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,218
1779 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Ample storage space offered, including large walk-in closets. The complex has bike storage and a car wash area. Convenient location near shopping, parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,197
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Timberlake Apartments
2803 Stanbridge St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Luxury homes with ceramic tile floors and gourmet kitchens. WiFi throughout the complex. Enjoy the pool on hot days. 24-hour emergency maintenance. Right off Germantown Pike. Near Norristown Farm Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,468
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
12 Units Available
DeKalb
2609 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,060
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1061 sqft
Minutes to Northtowne Plaza and East Norriton Township Park. Also close to Route 202. Mid-rise apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool and two 24-hour fitness centers. Rent includes many utilities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
23 Units Available
Parc Plymouth Meeting
134 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1147 sqft
Located near multiple interstates for an easy commute. Sophisticated units have fully-equipped kitchens with ice makers and garbage disposal. Unique amenities, including a volleyball court and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Sherry Lake
1801 Butler Pike, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-kept apartments with patio or balcony in a tranquil community offering stunning lake views. Conveniently located 2 miles from restaurants and bars in downtown Conshohocken, with easy access to I-76, I-476 and the PA Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
57 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
12 Units Available
The Glen at Lafayette Hill
555 Andorra Glen Ct, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1325 sqft
The Glen offers the premier location for luxury apartments in Lafayette Hill, PA. Open floor plans accompanied by a variety of upscale features define the one-of-a-kind lifestyle that can only be found at our Lafayette Hill apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Woods
9801 Germantown Pike, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled between the urban and suburban lifestyle, Lincoln Woods is located in Montgomery County, Springfield Township, just outside of Philadelphia and historic Chestnut Hill.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
9 Units Available
Carriage Hill
2098 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
813 sqft
Living at Carriage Hill provides you with access to all of the amenities at our affiliated property Summit Park in Roxborough.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41 PM
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:04 PM
15 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated May 19 at 12:04 PM
6 Units Available
Green Valley Manor
150 Ridge Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Green Valley Golf Club and minutes from Whitemarsh Shopping Center, this community offers a cookout area, onsite laundry, and garden-style living. Back inside, apartments feature wall-to-wall carpeting, private patios/balconies, and brand new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 19 at 12:23 PM
2 Units Available
North Lane Apartments
110 W North Ln, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with built-in microwaves, individual climate control and energy-efficient appliances. Residents can relax in the courtyard during free time. On-site property management available. Near I-476. By Ply-Mar Swim & Tennis Club.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
406 DEER RUN
406 Deer Run, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1067 sqft
Wonderful well maintained 2nd floor unit in Desirable Deer Run. Enter Foyer with Ceramic Tile and Huge Closet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1215 Astor St
1215 Astor Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
Lovely 3 bedroom townhome in Norristown with large private garage! The main level features a large family room with gorgeous hardwood floors and decorative fireplace.
City Guide for Blue Bell, PA

Blue Bell is consistently named to "Money" magazine's list of "100 Best Places to Live in the United States."

Blue Bell is a small town in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. It is a predominantly owner-occupied area, home to just over 6,000 residents. Previously named Pigeontown, as it was a gathering place for flocks of passenger pigeons, it was renamed to Blue Bell after the Blue Bell Inn, a prominent inn located in the area. It is a loosely-knit community, due to its proximity to so many other, larger towns such as Norristown and Philadelphia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Blue Bell, PA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Blue Bell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Blue Bell 1 BedroomsBlue Bell 2 BedroomsBlue Bell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBlue Bell 3 BedroomsBlue Bell Accessible Apartments
Blue Bell Apartments with GaragesBlue Bell Apartments with GymsBlue Bell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBlue Bell Apartments with ParkingBlue Bell Apartments with Pools
Blue Bell Apartments with Washer-DryersBlue Bell Dog Friendly ApartmentsBlue Bell Furnished ApartmentsBlue Bell Pet Friendly PlacesBlue Bell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJMedia, PACroydon, PABoothwyn, PAFeasterville, PA
Audubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PARamblewood, NJCollegeville, PAMagnolia, NJSellersville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rutgers University-Camden