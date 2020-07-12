Neighborhood Guide: Bethlehem

Check out the top neighborhoods in Bethlehem for renting an apartment: West Bethlehem, Northeast Bethlehem, Central Bethlehem and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM
  1. 1. West Bethlehem
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    9 Units Available
    West Bethlehem
    Woodmont Mews Apartments
    1345 Martin Ct, Bethlehem, PA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,655
    1008 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,825
    1219 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
    7 Units Available
    West Bethlehem
    Valley Park Apartments
    2252A Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,230
    695 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,400
    830 sqft
  2. 2. Northeast Bethlehem
    Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
    3 Units Available
    Northeast Bethlehem
    Bethlehem Townhomes I
    3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,245
    1057 sqft
    Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
    Contact for Availability
    Northeast Bethlehem
    Spring Garden Townhouses
    1026 North Blvd, Bethlehem, PA
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,245
    1050 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,425
    1472 sqft
  3. 3. Central Bethlehem
    Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
    2 Units Available
    Central Bethlehem
    River Pointe Townhomes
    1416 Livingston St, Bethlehem, PA
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,605
    1097 sqft

    1 of 10

    Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
    1 Unit Available
    Central Bethlehem
    46 East Spruce Street
    46 East Spruce Street, Bethlehem, PA
    Studio
    Ask
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,195
    1108 sqft
