Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
19 Apartments for rent in Breinigsville, PA with washer-dryer
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Breinigsville
1031 King Way
1031 King Way, Breinigsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful end unit available for rent from July 1st 2020 in the very desirable neighborhood of Highgate in Upper Macungie. Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom/2.
Results within 1 mile of Breinigsville
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Trexlertown
7628 Brandywine Circle
7628 Brandywine Circle, Trexlertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1998 sqft
Come see this end unit townhome in trexler Village! Featuring hardwood floors , fireplace in living room, modern kitchen that leads to the back deck, half bath, and 1 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Breinigsville
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Woodmont Valley at Lower Macungie
3535 Grandview Dr, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1220 sqft
This pet-friendly community is just minutes from area highways and near Hamilton Crossing shopping center. The kitchens are sleek with quartz countertops and energy-efficient, stainless steel appliances. Beautiful walking paths right outside.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Macungie
Brookfield
160 Brookfield Cir, Macungie, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1134 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a top-rated school district and near parks. On-site fitness center, clubhouse and green space. Each apartment offers a washer and dryer, upgraded kitchens, and a private patio or balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3283 Seip Road
3283 Seip Road, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1860 sqft
Upscale twin in Alburtis area has just been rehabbed! - Upscale twin in Alburtis area has just been rehabbed! This home features 9' ceilings on the first floor, gourmet kitchen with island, large living room, 2 car garage, basement, deck off of the
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
5551 Stonecroft Lane
5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1715 sqft
Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike.
Results within 10 miles of Breinigsville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
6 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Contact for Availability
Emmaus
The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr, Emmaus, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In a top-rated small community. The community offers a fitness center, walking trail and a beautiful pond. Apartments provide a full-sized washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Trexler Park
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,921
1441 sqft
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
31 North 3rd Street
31 North 3rd Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
Large 3 Bedroom Rental only 2 blocks from Downtown Emmaus! - This 2nd floor rental property has just been completely renovated! This expansive apartment has a large eat-in kitchen, full bathroom, rear rooftop deck, family room and generous bedrooms
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Muhlenberg
434 North Leh Street
434 N Leh St, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO MORE APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED.** 2 bedroom apartment with a private entrance in a non-smoking/non-vaping environment. No Pets reptiles or other exotic animal species. Tenant responsible for gas heat & electric.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
46 East Normal Avenue - 53
46 East Normal Avenue, Kutztown, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
824 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1.5 bad apartment on the 3rd floor, the apartment comes furnished as you see in the pictures, furniture can be removed prior to move in. High speed Internet and basic cable are included in the rent.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3322 West Highland Street
3322 West Highland Street, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1650 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Cape Cod nestled in one of the best neighborhoods Parkland Schools have to offer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2501 Allenbrook Drive
2501 Allenbrook Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Park at Allentown offers the best in luxury amenities and desirable features! The community's sensational clubhouse features a state of the art fitness center and sparkling outdoor swimming pool, close to shopping.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
311 Robert Morris Boulevard
311 Robert Morris Blvd, Cetronia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
787 sqft
The Hickory part of the newest luxury apartments at the cross roads of Lehigh County, minutes for Pa Turnpike, Interstates, shopping, dining, theater, Dorney Park, etc.
1 of 14
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
809 North 17 Street
809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,475
2138 sqft
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Muhlenberg
433 North 22nd Street
433 North 22nd Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Spotless 1st floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, porch, garage parking,washer/dryer and storage in the basement- all located in a great West End neighborhood. Rent includes cold water,sewer,trash and garage parking for one car.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Emmaus
543 Chestnut Street
543 Chestnut Street, Emmaus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2564 sqft
OPEN HSE, 7/8/2020, 4:30-5:30PM. Welcome to Emmaus, where Money Magazine placed Emmaus on one of its lists for "Best Places to Live!" This 3 BR rental has a full bath on the 2nd floor. One of the 3 BRs is a walk-through.
