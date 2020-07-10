/
7 Apartments for rent in East Stroudsburg, PA with washer-dryer
349 BRAESIDE AVE
349 Braeside Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
960 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH 2 BDRM UNITS. ZONED HEAT & CENTRAL AIR. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TODAY! One of the principles of the LLC has a PA real estate license. All Appliances included with a washer/dryer. water/sewer and garbage are included.
Results within 5 miles of East Stroudsburg
2449 Horseshoe Dr
2449 Horseshoe Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2310 sqft
Beautiful move-in condition 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in an amenity filled community. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom, Eat-In Kitchen, Dining Room, Living Room, Family Room and a Finished Basement.
210 Seth Lane
210 Seth Lane, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
946 sqft
NO SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME. Well maintained Mobile Home in a area of mobile homes with a total of 10+ acres Home has two bedrooms, One full bath with tub/shower. Large Single Bowl Sink w/vanity. Kitchen, Breakfast Area andLarge Living Room.
Results within 10 miles of East Stroudsburg
573 Shooktown Rd
573 Shooktown Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
573 Shooktown Rd Available 08/01/20 Nicely Maintained 3BR-1BA Ranch in Upper Mt Bethel Twp of Bangor! - A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! 3 bedroom 1 Full Bath Ranch in
12 Pennsylvania Avenue
12 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
450 sqft
This updated 3rd floor 1 bedroom apartment offers new flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, shared washer & dryer, all utilities are included. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Parking is on street.
38 DECATUR ST
38 Decatur Street, Columbia, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Half house 1st floor unit with large clean rooms. Covered front porch, Patio & 3 Season back porch flows into the spacious back yard. Laundry / Utility room for your own washer dryer.
1039 Dancing Ridge Road
1039 Dancing Ridge Road, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
Located in Pocono Wild Haven Est is this completely updated and move in ready Ranch home.
