Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park!



Offered by: ELITE Rental Properties Inc. (855) 535-4833 x1



*PROPERTY INFORMATION*

-PROPERTY STATUS: For Rent Only

-ADDRESS: 358 E. Spring Avenue Ardmore, PA 19003

-UNIT TYPE: Twin 3+1.5

-RENTAL SPECIALS: If credit score for each applicant is greater than 800 or above, total move-in costs are reduced*.

-MONTHLY RENT: $1,975

-MOVE-COSTS: Typically, three (3) times the monthly rent depending on credit

-MINIMUM LEASE TERM: Through May 31st 2021

-HEATING: Gas Radiant

-AIR CONDITIONING: Window A/C Not included

-LAUNDRY: Washer/Dryer in basement

-PARKING: Two (2) car garage, Three (3) off-street, Unlimited on-street parking

-UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



*LANDLORD'S RENTAL REQUIREMENTS*

EVERYONE AGE 18 OR OVER MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING:

-COMBINED MONTHLY NET INCOME: Three (3) times the monthly rent in documented monthly net income

-MIN. CREDIT SCORE: 700

-MAX. IN COLLECTIONS: $0

-PET OCCUPANTS: Not Accepted

-SMOKING: Not Allowed

-SECTION 8: Not Accepted



*NEARBY*

Ardmore Park, Wynnewood, Merion Golf Club, Haverford, Penn Wynne, Narberth



*CONSUMER NOTICE*

As per Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission requirements, ELITE Rental Properties Inc. is hereby informing you that we represent the Landlord as its agent. ELITE Rental Properties Inc. does not represent any other person other than the Landlord.



*DISCLAIMER*

Any and all information provided is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. It is up to the individual to conduct their own due diligence to ensure the information provided is accurate.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874862)