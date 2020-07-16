All apartments in Ardmore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

358 E. Spring Avenue

358 East Spring Avenue · (855) 535-4833 ext. 1
Location

358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 358 E. Spring Avenue · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com

TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory

Offered by: ELITE Rental Properties Inc. (855) 535-4833 x1

Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park!

*PROPERTY INFORMATION*
-PROPERTY STATUS: For Rent Only
-ADDRESS: 358 E. Spring Avenue Ardmore, PA 19003
-UNIT TYPE: Twin 3+1.5
-RENTAL SPECIALS: If credit score for each applicant is greater than 800 or above, total move-in costs are reduced*.
-MONTHLY RENT: $1,975
-MOVE-COSTS: Typically, three (3) times the monthly rent depending on credit
-MINIMUM LEASE TERM: Through May 31st 2021
-HEATING: Gas Radiant
-AIR CONDITIONING: Window A/C Not included
-LAUNDRY: Washer/Dryer in basement
-PARKING: Two (2) car garage, Three (3) off-street, Unlimited on-street parking
-UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com

TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory

*LANDLORD'S RENTAL REQUIREMENTS*
EVERYONE AGE 18 OR OVER MUST HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
-COMBINED MONTHLY NET INCOME: Three (3) times the monthly rent in documented monthly net income
-MIN. CREDIT SCORE: 700
-MAX. IN COLLECTIONS: $0
-PET OCCUPANTS: Not Accepted
-SMOKING: Not Allowed
-SECTION 8: Not Accepted

*NEARBY*
Ardmore Park, Wynnewood, Merion Golf Club, Haverford, Penn Wynne, Narberth

*CONSUMER NOTICE*
As per Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission requirements, ELITE Rental Properties Inc. is hereby informing you that we represent the Landlord as its agent. ELITE Rental Properties Inc. does not represent any other person other than the Landlord.

*DISCLAIMER*
Any and all information provided is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. It is up to the individual to conduct their own due diligence to ensure the information provided is accurate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com

TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.com/inventory

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

