213 EDGEMONT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit. This move-in ready home includes energy efficient low-e glass windows that provide a surplus amount of natural light, a complete re-wired electrical system. This includes smoke detectors, Internet/Cable TV outlets in every bedrooms, and new central heating and air conditioning. The grey hardwood flooring flows through the entire home, creating light with a modern charm into the home.From entering the updated front porch into a spacious living and dining area, step into a completely updated eat-in kitchen with custom white shaker cabinets and soft close drawers, new granite countertops, and tiled back splash. In addition to a great deal of counter space, the kitchen includes state of the art stainless steel LG appliances with a breakfast bar and additional seating, perfectly fit for entertainment and family gatherings. Adjacent to the kitchen are the high efficiency LG washer and dryer units. Also, a convenient powder room is located in the family room towards rear of the home.The second floor holds a luxurious master suite with closet, a sizable second bedroom, and a new full hall bathroom with modern glass shower door, tile and hardware. A livable third floor features two bedrooms and new Mitsubishi Ductless system in each room. The basement has new trench drain system and new 50 gal water heater.Enjoy new landscaped of front and backyard, new fence, new composite deck at rear patio, and new asphalt driveway. This open concept home has all the contemporary amenities and space fit for any family.