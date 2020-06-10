All apartments in Ardmore
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:16 PM

213 EDGEMONT AVENUE

213 Edgemont Avenue · (888) 503-7503
Location

213 Edgemont Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit. This move-in ready home includes energy efficient low-e glass windows that provide a surplus amount of natural light, a complete re-wired electrical system. This includes smoke detectors, Internet/Cable TV outlets in every bedrooms, and new central heating and air conditioning. The grey hardwood flooring flows through the entire home, creating light with a modern charm into the home.From entering the updated front porch into a spacious living and dining area, step into a completely updated eat-in kitchen with custom white shaker cabinets and soft close drawers, new granite countertops, and tiled back splash. In addition to a great deal of counter space, the kitchen includes state of the art stainless steel LG appliances with a breakfast bar and additional seating, perfectly fit for entertainment and family gatherings. Adjacent to the kitchen are the high efficiency LG washer and dryer units. Also, a convenient powder room is located in the family room towards rear of the home.The second floor holds a luxurious master suite with closet, a sizable second bedroom, and a new full hall bathroom with modern glass shower door, tile and hardware. A livable third floor features two bedrooms and new Mitsubishi Ductless system in each room. The basement has new trench drain system and new 50 gal water heater.Enjoy new landscaped of front and backyard, new fence, new composite deck at rear patio, and new asphalt driveway. This open concept home has all the contemporary amenities and space fit for any family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE have any available units?
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE have?
Some of 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ardmore.
Does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 EDGEMONT AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
