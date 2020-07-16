187 Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR with hardwood floors
The name for this sweet little town was derived from the Portland West Hills -- the West Slope, to be exact. The entire area of West Slope encompasses only 1.7 square miles, but somehow manages to feel vast and boundless, as well as comfortably cozy. Odd, yes... but true!
Located in southeast Oregon, just a few minutes south of Portland, rests this small CDP (census designated place) that is currently home to over 6,500 residents. With Hwy 217 flanking the west side and Hwy 26 along the northern edge, no matter where you choose to live in West Slope, you will always be within three to five minutes of an easy commute! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Slope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.