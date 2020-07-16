187 Apartments for rent in West Slope, OR with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
3835 SW 91st Avenue
3835 Southwest 91st Avenue, West Slope, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2187 sqft
Garden Home/Raleigh Hills/Hillsdale Charming Cape Cod with Park Like Grounds - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: 1-Pet Possible with Prior Approval Approximate Sq Ft: 2187 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Heating: Gas & Electric
Results within 1 mile of West Slope
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
12 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Montclair Terrace
4835 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1200 sqft
Apartments feature custom finishes and ceiling fans. Lots of community features, including a pool, sauna, and laundry center. Enjoy a show at nearby Alpenrose Opera House. Near SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
15 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:00 PM
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sylvan-Highlands
1200 SW 61st Dr.
1200 Southwest 61st Drive, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
5049 sqft
1200 SW 61st Dr. Available 09/08/20 Gorgeous Southwest Hills Sanctuary - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
Results within 5 miles of West Slope
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
44 Units Available
Nob Hill
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,505
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
20 Units Available
Pearl
Block 17
1161 NW Overton St, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,351
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1091 sqft
High-rise apartments with views of the Willamette River. Walk to park, shops, restaurants and nearby public transportation stops. Units have stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Pet-friendly. Guest suite available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,237
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,497
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,908
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,837
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
24 Units Available
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
24 Units Available
Pearl
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,040
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:26 AM
6 Units Available
Central Beaverton
WESTLINE
4545 SW Angel Ave, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,362
790 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1001 sqft
Located near shopping, restaurants and more. Contemporary units with air conditioning and private balconies. Kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy access to a fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
$
50 Units Available
Nob Hill
Modera Pearl
1481 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,345
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1203 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with warehouse-style touches, such as concrete floors and exposed ducts. Located in the Pearl District with views of the Willamette River, just steps from myriad shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
62 Units Available
Nob Hill
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,252
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
14 Units Available
Pearl
Heartline Apartments
1250 Northwest Kearny Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,485
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1308 sqft
Fifteen-story glass tower in the Pearl District. Air conditioned units with open floorplans and large living areas. Rooftop lounge, elevator, and media center for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,040
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
City Guide for West Slope, OR

The name for this sweet little town was derived from the Portland West Hills -- the West Slope, to be exact. The entire area of West Slope encompasses only 1.7 square miles, but somehow manages to feel vast and boundless, as well as comfortably cozy. Odd, yes... but true!

Located in southeast Oregon, just a few minutes south of Portland, rests this small CDP (census designated place) that is currently home to over 6,500 residents. With Hwy 217 flanking the west side and Hwy 26 along the northern edge, no matter where you choose to live in West Slope, you will always be within three to five minutes of an easy commute! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Slope, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Slope renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

