All apartments in The Dalles
Find more places like 2439 Old Dufur Hwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Dalles, OR
/
2439 Old Dufur Hwy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2439 Old Dufur Hwy

2439 Old Dufur Rd · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2439 Old Dufur Rd, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2439 Old Dufur Hwy · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute cabin with a view, patio and fenced yard. - Cute and quaint cabin located in The Dalles with a river view! This home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and remodeled within the last year. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call to schedule your showing today!

Rent: $1100.00

Deposit: $1575.00

Parking: off street parking

Smoking: No Smoking on Premises

Lease Terms: 12 month preferred

Pet Policy: No Pets

Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, and other

Heat/AC: Electricity

Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer, AC

Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care

Availability: June 1, 2020

(RLNE5785929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy have any available units?
2439 Old Dufur Hwy has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy have?
Some of 2439 Old Dufur Hwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 Old Dufur Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
2439 Old Dufur Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 Old Dufur Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2439 Old Dufur Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 2439 Old Dufur Hwy does offer parking.
Does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 Old Dufur Hwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy have a pool?
No, 2439 Old Dufur Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy have accessible units?
No, 2439 Old Dufur Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2439 Old Dufur Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 Old Dufur Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2439 Old Dufur Hwy has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2439 Old Dufur Hwy?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hood River, OR
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity