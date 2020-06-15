2439 Old Dufur Hwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Cute cabin with a view, patio and fenced yard. - Cute and quaint cabin located in The Dalles with a river view! This home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and remodeled within the last year. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Call to schedule your showing today!



Rent: $1100.00



Deposit: $1575.00



Parking: off street parking



Smoking: No Smoking on Premises



Lease Terms: 12 month preferred



Pet Policy: No Pets



Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, and other



Heat/AC: Electricity



Appliances: Refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer, AC



Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care



Availability: June 1, 2020



(RLNE5785929)