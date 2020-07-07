All apartments in Sisters
232 North Maple Lane
232 North Maple Lane

232 North Maple Lane · (971) 599-9292
Location

232 North Maple Lane, Sisters, OR 97759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1692 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Making Homes Happen Inc.
Kathleen 971-599-9292
Lease
3 bed 2.5 bath 1692 sq ft Townhouse
Great location- lots of amenities! Spacious and inviting. Walking distance to town, City Hall, Library, Farmers Market, trails. Easy access to Bend/ Redmond Hwy. Recently painted inside and out, new laminate floors on the main. Open Kitchen, gas fireplace for cozy evenings, fully fenced backyard w/ UGS. Lots of storage. 2 car garage w/ opener. Ample master suite w/ WIC, spa tub/ shower, double sinks. Airy vaulted living room. Very light and bright. All appliances provided- fridge, stove, microhood, DW, washer/dryer.
Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant responsible to water and maintain landscaping.
Propane fireplace. A full tank will be provided. Tenant is responsible to leave a full tank upon end of tenancy.
Approved Small dogs only.
Making Homes Happen Inc
Kathleen 971-599-9292
3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse
paint and flooring subject to change
Tenant pays all utilities.
Small dogs only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
