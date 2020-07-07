232 North Maple Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Making Homes Happen Inc.

Kathleen 971-599-9292

Lease

3 bed 2.5 bath 1692 sq ft Townhouse

Great location- lots of amenities! Spacious and inviting. Walking distance to town, City Hall, Library, Farmers Market, trails. Easy access to Bend/ Redmond Hwy. Recently painted inside and out, new laminate floors on the main. Open Kitchen, gas fireplace for cozy evenings, fully fenced backyard w/ UGS. Lots of storage. 2 car garage w/ opener. Ample master suite w/ WIC, spa tub/ shower, double sinks. Airy vaulted living room. Very light and bright. All appliances provided- fridge, stove, microhood, DW, washer/dryer.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant responsible to water and maintain landscaping.

Propane fireplace. A full tank will be provided. Tenant is responsible to leave a full tank upon end of tenancy.

Approved Small dogs only.

paint and flooring subject to change

Small dogs only.