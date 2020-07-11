12 Apartments for rent in Sherwood, OR with move-in specials

"Carlson & Sherk Store Robbed -- The robbers opened the safe which is never kept locked because of fear that it might be blown open. Then they sat down by the safe and ate a lunch of crackers and cheese." - 1913 breaking news report, The Sherwood News Sheet, July 9, 1913

Sherwood's popularity has gained and waned over the years, but now seems to have taken hold. Since 2000, the town's population has increased more than 50%. Sherwood, Oregon is one of those quintessential Northwest towns that everyone seems to want to live in but relatively few do. It's a place where the decision by 19th-century pioneers to trek thousands of miles via the forbidding Oregon Trail, just to make their home at the northern tip of the Willamette Valley, seems imminently sensible. It's a place where wineries and art festivals now trump agricultural farming, but where expansive wildlife refuges and gorgeous scenery can still be found on any given day. And it's a place where according to some, the 1950 lifestyle of "Leave It to Beaver" small-town America still prevails, and only minutes away from the attractions and intensity of the big city. See more