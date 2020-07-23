Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

940 17th St NE Available 07/24/20 3Bd/1Ba Two Story House - Available Soon! - 3Bd/1Ba Two-story house, built in 1916. Approx. 1584 Sq. Ft., This home features a gas stove located in dining room, all wood floors, gas range and fridge provided, bonus room upstairs, W/D hook-ups on covered back porch, fenced back yard, plenty of storage and a gated parking area off the alley. Tenant pays all utilities, lawn maintenance provided. No pets or smoking.1 year lease required.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



No Pets Allowed



