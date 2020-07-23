All apartments in Salem
940 17th St NE

940 17th Street Northeast · (503) 364-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

940 17th Street Northeast, Salem, OR 97301
Northeast Neighbors

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 940 17th St NE · Avail. Jul 24

$1,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
940 17th St NE Available 07/24/20 3Bd/1Ba Two Story House - Available Soon! - 3Bd/1Ba Two-story house, built in 1916. Approx. 1584 Sq. Ft., This home features a gas stove located in dining room, all wood floors, gas range and fridge provided, bonus room upstairs, W/D hook-ups on covered back porch, fenced back yard, plenty of storage and a gated parking area off the alley. Tenant pays all utilities, lawn maintenance provided. No pets or smoking.1 year lease required.

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

