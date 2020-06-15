Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

5757 Joynak Street South Available 07/10/20 New Townhome in South Salem - $300.00 off first month's rent - Beautiful townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, A/C, and a main floor plan that is cozy and gathering friendly with laminate flooring. Upstairs has nook area that is perfect for family computer area, or quiet reading space. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, and bath area separate from sink for privacy.



Photos are of a similar unit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4460839)