Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

5757 Joynak Street South

5757 Joynak Street South · (541) 929-4609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5757 Joynak Street South, Salem, OR 97306
Sunnyslope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5757 Joynak Street South · Avail. Jul 10

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5757 Joynak Street South Available 07/10/20 New Townhome in South Salem - $300.00 off first month's rent - Beautiful townhome located in a quiet neighborhood close to schools and shopping. This unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, A/C, and a main floor plan that is cozy and gathering friendly with laminate flooring. Upstairs has nook area that is perfect for family computer area, or quiet reading space. Master suite features a large walk-in closet, and bath area separate from sink for privacy.

Photos are of a similar unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4460839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5757 Joynak Street South have any available units?
5757 Joynak Street South has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5757 Joynak Street South currently offering any rent specials?
5757 Joynak Street South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5757 Joynak Street South pet-friendly?
No, 5757 Joynak Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 5757 Joynak Street South offer parking?
Yes, 5757 Joynak Street South does offer parking.
Does 5757 Joynak Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5757 Joynak Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5757 Joynak Street South have a pool?
No, 5757 Joynak Street South does not have a pool.
Does 5757 Joynak Street South have accessible units?
No, 5757 Joynak Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 5757 Joynak Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 5757 Joynak Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5757 Joynak Street South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5757 Joynak Street South has units with air conditioning.
