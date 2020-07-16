All apartments in Salem
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1754 Chukar Court NW

1754 Chukar Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1754 Chukar Court Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED HOME IN WEST SALEM!!! - • 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM
• SINGLE LEVEL HOME
• FULLY REMODELED INTERIOR
• 1358 SF APPROX
• 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER
• PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPE INCLUDED
• SORRY, OWNER HAS A NO PET POLICY

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Multifamily properties with multiple units may have photos in our advertising that depict the same layout of a similar property. Please schedule an appointment to view the actual unit you are interested in.

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC offers superior quality rental properties in the greater Salem, Oregon area including Keizer, Albany and Lebanon.

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

(RLNE5174146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 Chukar Court NW have any available units?
1754 Chukar Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, OR.
Is 1754 Chukar Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1754 Chukar Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 Chukar Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 1754 Chukar Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 1754 Chukar Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 1754 Chukar Court NW offers parking.
Does 1754 Chukar Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 Chukar Court NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 Chukar Court NW have a pool?
No, 1754 Chukar Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 1754 Chukar Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1754 Chukar Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 Chukar Court NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 Chukar Court NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1754 Chukar Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1754 Chukar Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
