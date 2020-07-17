All apartments in Salem
1449 Polo Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Polo Court Southeast, Salem, OR 97317
Southeast Mill Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1449 Polo Court SE Available 07/18/20 CONVENIENTLY LOCATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN SE SALEM - • 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH
• WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS
• ALL ELECTRIC!
• APPX 900 SF
• SINGLE CAR GARAGE W/OPENER!
• SORRY, OWNER HAS A STRICT NO PET AND NO SMOKING POLICY

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC offers superior quality rental properties in the greater Salem, Oregon area including Keizer, Albany and Lebanon.

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

(RLNE2339579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

