Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

207 Fairacres Lane

207 Fair Acres Lane · (541) 673-4417
Location

207 Fair Acres Lane, Roseburg North, OR 97470

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 Fairacres Lane · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Remodeled 3 Bedroom House! - Take a look at this newly remodeled three bedroom house! The home has new flooring and new paint. The kitchen features a gas range, fridge and a dishwasher. The home also provides a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups.

Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!

? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.
? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.
? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.
? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.
? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.
? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.

E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.

Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4415773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

