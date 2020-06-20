207 Fairacres Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Remodeled 3 Bedroom House! - Take a look at this newly remodeled three bedroom house! The home has new flooring and new paint. The kitchen features a gas range, fridge and a dishwasher. The home also provides a laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups.



Please go to our website at www.neilcorentals.com for more information or to apply!



? Availability date is an estimate only and may change due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the control of the agent.

? Renters insurance is required by every tenant. If all tenants combined household income is equal to or less than 50% of the median income adjusted for family size or premises has been subsidized with public funds, no insurance is required.

? No smoking or vaping allowed on the property. Smoking, storing or growing of marijuana at any of our properties is prohibited.

? Additional deposit or co-signer may be required i.e. rental history, credit issues or employment history.

? Professional carpet cleaning will be completed between every tenant. The expense for this will be deducted from the deposit.

? Units with pets will be subject to pest spray. Pest spray will be done after move-out and charged accordingly.



E-mail us with any questions or concerns at rentals@neilco.com.



Properties are subject to price change, availability or withdrawal.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4415773)