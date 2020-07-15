All apartments in Redmond
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4233 SW Salmon Ave

4233 Southwest Salmon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4233 Southwest Salmon Ave, Redmond, OR 97756

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4233 SW Salmon Ave Available 08/14/20 One Level Home in SW Redmond's Juniper Hill Community (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom
* Cherry Hardwood / Tile Floors / Carpet
* Gas Range / Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave
* Gas Fireplace (Not Intend as Heat Source)
* Washer / Dryer Hook Up
* Air Conditioning
* Soaking Tub
* Walk in Closet in Master
* Two Car Garage
* Garage Storage Cabinets
* Water / Sewer / Garbage Basic Services Provided
* Landscaping Maintenance Provided
* NO Smoking
* NO Pets

** 12 Month Fixed Term Rental Agreement **

Availability date is approximate, in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Deposits are adjusted, if necessary, depending on your credit report and application screening.

All information is deemed accurate and reliable but should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

