Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:32 AM

3612 SW Pumice Ave

3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue · (541) 640-5551 ext. 3
Location

3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue, Redmond, OR 97756

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3612 SW Pumice Ave · Avail. now

$1,745

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1743 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
$500 credit on the 1st month rent! Beautiful brand new house with open floor plan. - This Middleton combines style and space in a two-story home plan. The open concept 1st floor notes a sizeable living room and adjoining dining room, and kitchen with Quartz counters. Upstairs, the large master has a dual vanity bathroom with a private water closet, shower, and an enormous closet. The two other bedrooms, share a large private bathroom. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. No Smoking/Vaping. No pets. Landscape maintenance included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4749377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 SW Pumice Ave have any available units?
3612 SW Pumice Ave has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3612 SW Pumice Ave have?
Some of 3612 SW Pumice Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 SW Pumice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3612 SW Pumice Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 SW Pumice Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3612 SW Pumice Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 3612 SW Pumice Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3612 SW Pumice Ave does offer parking.
Does 3612 SW Pumice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 SW Pumice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 SW Pumice Ave have a pool?
No, 3612 SW Pumice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3612 SW Pumice Ave have accessible units?
No, 3612 SW Pumice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 SW Pumice Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 SW Pumice Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 SW Pumice Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3612 SW Pumice Ave has units with air conditioning.
