Amenities

dishwasher garage range oven refrigerator

Tentatively available 6/11/2020. 3bed/2bath duplex with a single car garage and fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Rent- $1395 plus $100 additional for W/S/G. (Excessive overages to be charged to the tenant.) 1 small dog considered with approval, $35 pet rent, and additional deposit. **Please do not disturb current tenants** Contact Rogue Real Estate Sales & Property Management to schedule a showing 541 923 8222. Apply online @ rentrogue.com