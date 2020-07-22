Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Raleigh Hills means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.

1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29
4460 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
841 sqft
4460 SW Scholls Ferry Rd #29 - RALEIGH PARK PLAZA - Awesome 2nd floor condo in private setting with beautiful landscaping. HOA maintains grounds. Large Covered Deck. POOL. Elevator access. COZY 1 bedroom 1 bath.
Results within 1 mile of Raleigh Hills
6 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
24 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
16 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
904 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
Habitat
5745 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods and carpet, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community pool, gym, courtyard, private pond. Near parks, golfing, local schools. Minutes to Hwy. 217 and Hwy 26.
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.

1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
7400 SW Chapel Ct
7400 Southwest Chapel Court, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1630 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom in desirable SW PDX, access to pool and sauna - Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/ZgSg7wo-F84 Interactive floor plan: https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh Hills
35 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
8 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
14 Units Available
Mt. Park
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,254
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
23 Units Available
Murray Hill
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,276
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
17 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Willow Grove
11981 SW Center St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1180 sqft
Modern community with a pool, 24-hour fitness center and private decks. On-site hydrotherapy spa. Spacious units with a wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and full-size washers and dryers in each home.
4 Units Available
Vose
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,120
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convince is key at Royal Crest Apartments! Live right off HWY 217 with easy access to everything Beaverton has to offer.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
8 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,460
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
8 Units Available
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,406
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
6 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
17 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,318
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
18 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
Mt. Park
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,565
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1501 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
City Guide for Raleigh Hills, OR

Mooooo!: Raleigh Hills, Oregon is home to the world-famous Alpenrose Dairy Farm, the official milk provider for Baskin Robbins Ice Cream stores in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho. They are also one of the largest organic milk suppliers in the Metropolitan Area of Portland. Let's go have a scoop!

Raleigh Hills is not technically a town as it is unincorporated, but instead is a census-designated place and distinct community in the Metropolitan Area of Portland, Oregon. Raleigh Hills is just northeast of Beaverton, Oregon and is located in the southwest hills of Washington County. The picturesque communities of West Slope, Progress and Garden Home border Raleigh Hills to the north and south respectively. This centrally-located community is home to nearly 6,000 people -- as of the last major census in 2010 -- and is a popular destination for many Portland commuters. Raleigh Hills was named after a man called Raleigh Robinson who was a well regarded resident of the area in the 1800's. Who wouldn't want to have a community named after them? A post office named in his honor was built in April 1892. The Southern Pacific Railroad's Red Electric line had a stop in Raleigh from 1914 until 1929, and the train is still one of the modes of transportation possible here. Raleigh Hills has an area of about 1.5 miles total and a sweet village-like feel for its community members and visitors. Weather here is generally pretty mild -- the summers are warm and sunny, and the winters are moderately cool and often rainy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Raleigh Hills, OR

Finding apartments with a pool in Raleigh Hills means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Raleigh Hills could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

