Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

204 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR

Finding an apartment in Oak Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
10 Units Available
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place
2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1547 sqft
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft.

1 of 28

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2357 NW 168th Place
2357 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1875 sqft
Beautiful Condo In Bethany! NEW LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 3 level condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Free internet included! Large kitchen with island. Great built-in desk area.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Hills
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
3 Units Available
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:37pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6 Units Available
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Five Oaks
12 Units Available
Hunters Run
16201 NW Schendel Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
967 sqft
Designed with your comfort in mind, Hunter's Run Apartments offers a tradition of gracious living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4 Units Available
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Triple Creek
2 Units Available
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Five Oaks
Contact for Availability
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,134
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,252
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14952 SW Conor Circle
14952 Southwest Conor Circle, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1453 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Nike - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/8XGWN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,389
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
2883 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1872 sqft
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
11 Units Available
North Ridge Apartments
21187 NW Galice Lane, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,220
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community features well-appointed homes including gourmet kitchens and ample space. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and an entertainment area, dog park, and game area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
17 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,317
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Raleigh Hills
12 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,209
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,497
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,182
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Northeast Hillsboro
21 Units Available
Nexus Apartments at Orenco Station
1299 NE Orenco Station Pkwy, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1439 sqft
Luxury studio to three-bedroom apartments with air-conditioning, extra storage and garbage disposal. Community provides a playground, 24-hour gym, pool and convenient online portal for payments. Close to Central Park; easy access to Hillsboro Airport.
City Guide for Oak Hills, OR

Oak Hills started out as a master planned community, all the way back in the 1960s. Their concept was ahead of its time, but it took a while for the project to be completed and for people to understand why this was such a great place to live.

Back when it was being built, Oak Hills was in a rural area west of Portland and still not quite next door to Beaverton and Hillsboro. These days, of course, it's surrounded by those three larger entities, with little to mark the leaving of one and the entering of the other. The area known as Oak Hills has grown beyond that original development to include some of the homes around it. The proximity to Portland and the West Hills makes it a very desirable place to live. Housing and rent payments reflect that, but the quality of life is such that to residents, it's more than worth it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oak Hills, OR

Finding an apartment in Oak Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

