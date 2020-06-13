204 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR
Oak Hills started out as a master planned community, all the way back in the 1960s. Their concept was ahead of its time, but it took a while for the project to be completed and for people to understand why this was such a great place to live.
Back when it was being built, Oak Hills was in a rural area west of Portland and still not quite next door to Beaverton and Hillsboro. These days, of course, it's surrounded by those three larger entities, with little to mark the leaving of one and the entering of the other. The area known as Oak Hills has grown beyond that original development to include some of the homes around it. The proximity to Portland and the West Hills makes it a very desirable place to live. Housing and rent payments reflect that, but the quality of life is such that to residents, it's more than worth it. See more
Finding an apartment in Oak Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.