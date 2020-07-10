118 Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR with washer-dryer

/
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave, Oak Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself in nature and call Clermont Apartments home. Our community features one, two, and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes in Portland, Oregon.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive
4377 Northwest Palmbrook Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
4377 NW Palmbrook Drive Available 08/14/20 Bethany - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Central Air, Easy Access To Nike, Intel & Portland - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
15340 North West Norwich St
15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1372 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1547 sqft
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16908 NW Tucson St
16908 Northwest Tucson Street, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2373 sqft
16908 NW Tucson St Available 07/11/20 Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.
17186 Northwest Oak Creek Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2370 sqft
Lovely 2 Level Home with All NEW CARPET in Bethany! - Lovely 2 level single family home with all NEW CARPET in Bethany! Family room with fireplace off kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4295 NW Diamondback Dr
4295 Northwest Diamondback Drive, Oak Hills, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home on quiet NW Neighborhood. Excellent Schools!! 3 car Tandem garage - ****To Apply for This Property**** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
4377 North West Palmbrook Drive
4377 NW Palmbrook Dr, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1500 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
5 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,866
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
6 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road, Bethany, OR
Studio
$1,200
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bethany in Bethany. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Triple Creek
Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,832
1564 sqft
A truly convenient location amongst lush landscaping in Beaverton’s beautiful Tanasbourne neighborhood. Sunset Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom flats, and two- and three-bedroom townhomes that are spacious and pet friendly.
3 Units Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
Somerset West
18205 Northwest Bronson Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
826 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset West in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Contact for Availability
Five Oaks
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,201
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
978 sqft
Tranquil neighborhood close to Tanasbourne Town Center and Five Oaks Middle School. Short commute to Portland. Pet-friendly community with a library, clubhouse, fitness center, and indoor racquetball court. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
Triple Creek
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
Studio
$1,118
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
975 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
14575 SW Walker Road #D26
14575 Southwest Walker Road, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1062 sqft
Awesome Two-Bedroom Condo Across from Nike! - Incredible location!! Set off of Walker Road directly across from Nike World Headquarters with easy access to freeways, Tanasbourne, Cedar Hills, and more! This condo features two bedrooms, one with an
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
17269 NW Crosshaven St.
17269 Northwest Crosshaven Street, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,325
2000 sqft
Fantastic Location | Spacious Deck | Tons of Storage - Per Portland FAIR Housing Laws, Open Application period will begin at 2:00 PM Tuesday, 07/10/2020.
1 Unit Available
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13835 NW Lakeview Dr.
13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive, Bethany, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3056 sqft
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. Available 07/14/20 13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
660 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:323
660 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214
630 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
680 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:229
680 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,100
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
Contact for Availability
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Walker Square
600 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
650 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:318
650 SW 150th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
821 sqft
When ready to apply please make sure and click the "Apply Now" button at the top right corner of this page. Please do not click the "Apply for this Unit" button below as it will not direct you to the correct application.
