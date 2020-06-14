118 Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR with gym
Oak Hills started out as a master planned community, all the way back in the 1960s. Their concept was ahead of its time, but it took a while for the project to be completed and for people to understand why this was such a great place to live.
Back when it was being built, Oak Hills was in a rural area west of Portland and still not quite next door to Beaverton and Hillsboro. These days, of course, it's surrounded by those three larger entities, with little to mark the leaving of one and the entering of the other. The area known as Oak Hills has grown beyond that original development to include some of the homes around it. The proximity to Portland and the West Hills makes it a very desirable place to live. Housing and rent payments reflect that, but the quality of life is such that to residents, it's more than worth it. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Oak Hills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.