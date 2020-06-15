All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1374 Harrisburg Drive

1374 Harrisburg Drive · (541) 899-2030
Location

1374 Harrisburg Drive, Medford, OR 97501
Southwest Medford

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1374 Harrisburg Drive · Avail. Jul 14

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1374 Harrisburg Drive Available 07/14/20 Great Home in South West Medford - This is a great newer home in Southwest Medford. Large bank of windows let in the light into the living room. Modern kitchen, covered patio, two car garage and a huge yard.

ONE PET POSSIBLE UPON OWNER APPROVAL

TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Lawn care, Electric, Water, Sewer

OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Garbage

APPLIANCES: Electric Stove/Oven, Fridge, Washer/Dryer

Electric: Pacific Power 888-221-7070 Gas: Avista 800-227-9187

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 Harrisburg Drive have any available units?
1374 Harrisburg Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1374 Harrisburg Drive have?
Some of 1374 Harrisburg Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 Harrisburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1374 Harrisburg Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 Harrisburg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1374 Harrisburg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1374 Harrisburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1374 Harrisburg Drive does offer parking.
Does 1374 Harrisburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1374 Harrisburg Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 Harrisburg Drive have a pool?
No, 1374 Harrisburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1374 Harrisburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 1374 Harrisburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 Harrisburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1374 Harrisburg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1374 Harrisburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1374 Harrisburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
