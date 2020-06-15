Amenities
1374 Harrisburg Drive Available 07/14/20 Great Home in South West Medford - This is a great newer home in Southwest Medford. Large bank of windows let in the light into the living room. Modern kitchen, covered patio, two car garage and a huge yard.
ONE PET POSSIBLE UPON OWNER APPROVAL
TENANT PAID UTILITIES: Lawn care, Electric, Water, Sewer
OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Garbage
APPLIANCES: Electric Stove/Oven, Fridge, Washer/Dryer
Call the numbers below to find the estimated cost of utilities.
Provide them with the property address and they will quote you the high, low and average monthly bill
Electric: Pacific Power 888-221-7070 Gas: Avista 800-227-9187
(RLNE4415263)