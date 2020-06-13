Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:46 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Medford, OR with garage

Medford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
2962 Stacie Way
2962 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1229 sqft
2962 Stacie Way Available 07/14/20 Remodeled Townhome in East Medford - Remodeled Townhome located in a great residential Medford neighborhood. Comes with all appliances, brand new carpet, flooring, and paint through out.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Medford
1 Unit Available
1374 Harrisburg Drive
1374 Harrisburg Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
1374 Harrisburg Drive Available 07/14/20 Great Home in South West Medford - This is a great newer home in Southwest Medford. Large bank of windows let in the light into the living room. Modern kitchen, covered patio, two car garage and a huge yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Main
1 Unit Available
1109 Katie Mae Dr.
1109 Katy Mae Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1982 sqft
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house. Great location, quiet neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
217 Mt Echo
217 Mount Echo Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2223 sqft
217 Mt Echo Available 06/15/20 ALL Newly Refurbished Townehome in East Medford (Partially Furnished) - This freshly rehabbed and partially furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 Car attached garage is a Townhome that has all the appliances needed,

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1
3163 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1827 sqft
3163 Forst Hills Dr #A, Medford OR 97504 Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
Results within 1 mile of Medford

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
312 Cheney Loop
312 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1283 sqft
55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
324 Cheney Loop
324 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1283 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bath unit with lots of natural light, wood floors, and utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Property also has a one car garage with landscaping provided. Beautiful and quiet 55+ community.
Results within 5 miles of Medford

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
140 Offord Circle
140 Offord Circle, Jacksonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1589 sqft
140 Offord Circle Available 08/15/20 Beautiful home with large fenced yard and gardens - Large kitchen with huge wrap around counters. Three bedrooms and two baths.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Talent
1 Unit Available
20 Logan Way
20 Logan Way, Talent, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Furnished 3bd/2.5ba, minutes to Shakespeare! - Less than 10 minute drive to Ashland.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
1035 Iris Circle
1035 Iris Cir, Central Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
1035 Iris Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Nice Neighborhood - This is a beautiful home at the end of a cul de sac in a great neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
401 Old Stage Road
401 Old Stage Road, Jackson County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1100 sqft
Spacious Furnished Guest House, Ready for move in. Located on 5 acres and is above the garage. Space comes with plenty of storage and a balcony overlooking the mountains.
Results within 10 miles of Medford

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Lithia Park
1 Unit Available
96 Scenic Drive
96 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
This freshly remodeled home features 2 wrap-around decks with breath-taking views of the valley. It's located on Scenic and Church, minutes away from downtown, so no more having to look for parking downtown for the parades or a night out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
332 Glenn St
332 Glenn Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath townhouse in great Ashland Location! Available June - Like new two bedroom, two bath town-home in beautiful Ashland community. Enjoy walking the grounds to take in the landscaping and pond.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
436 Crystal Drive
436 Crystal Drive, Eagle Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
436 Crystal Drive, Eagle Point - Very Nice Duplex - Great Neighborhood. This duplex is located in a great neighborhood. Only 2 blocks from a small local park. It is very close to shopping and downtown Eagle Point.

1 of 14

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Cottage District
1 Unit Available
47 W Hersey St
47 West Hersey Street, Ashland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Charming two bedroom townhouse near downtown Ashland | Available April 2020 - Don't miss this comfortable and convenient townhouse. It is tucked into a charming community.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Medford, OR

Medford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

