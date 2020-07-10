/
apartments with washer dryer
13 Apartments for rent in Medford, OR with washer-dryer
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.
Northwest Medford
411 Berrydale Ave. #14
411 Berrydale Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1447 sqft
411 Berrydale Ave. #14 Available 07/16/20 Nice newer three bedroom townhouse with nice finishes - PLEASE GO TO GENUINEPROPERTYMANANAGEMENT.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION Nice Newer town homes behind Wild River Brewery.
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.
North Medford
2967 Stacie Way - 1
2967 Stacie Way, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
920 sqft
2967 Stacie Way, Medford OR 97504.
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
Results within 5 miles of Medford
Jacksonville
810 S 3rd St
810 South 3rd Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,650
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
810 S 3rd St Available 07/28/20 Furnished Jacksonville Suite! Grand deck with views, king bed, utilities included - Historic second floor Jacksonville apartment with enormous private deck! Enjoy the newly remolded one bedroom suite with kitchenette,
Phoenix
250 Jared Court
250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1547 sqft
3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan.
Jacksonville
185 East E St
185 East E Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,450
490 sqft
185 East E St Available 08/13/20 Furnished Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded studio apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Lovely, modern kitchenette with coffee pot, microwave, hot plate, and refrigerator.
Jacksonville
285 N 4th St
285 North 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,150
410 sqft
Furnished Studio Apt in Historic Jacksonville, Blocks to Britt! - Charming downtown Jacksonville studio apt, all utilities included. Kitchenette includes functioning baker's rack, toaster oven, microwave, coffee maker, and hot plate.
Jacksonville
960 Beverly Way
960 Beverly Way, Jacksonville, OR
Studio
$1,400
425 sqft
960 Beverly Way Available 10/19/19 Light, Bright Studio in Jacksonville Blocks to Town - Newly remolded studio apartment blocks to downtown Jacksonville! This light and bright fully furnished rental has all the amenities needed for a delightful stay
Results within 10 miles of Medford
North Ashland
622 Scenic Lane
622 Scenic Drive, Ashland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1369 sqft
622 Scenic Lane Available 08/14/20 TUCKED AWAY GEM IN ASHLAND NEWLY UPDATED - This beautiful townhouse is located in Ashland, a stones throw away from parks, and walking distance to downtown Ashland.
633 Sarah Lane
633 Sarah Lane, Eagle Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
Nice 3 Bed 1.5 bath home in Eagle Point - close to shopping! - Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.