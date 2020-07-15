43 Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA📍
Shasta Lake, California, is a simple, somewhat rustic community of just over 10,100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census in the northern part of the state and it has a lot of history. It was part of a great development boom and public works era in the late 1930s, bringing five small communities to the shores of Lake Shasta, the hydroelectric innovation of Shasta Dam and eventually the nation-spanning highway along its southern edge of town. Shasta Lake is a small, no-frills kind of place and it benefits from the mild weather of Northern California. The community is strong thanks to many recent efforts to bring people together around common interests like gardening, water conservation and the beautiful mountain vistas just over the water.
The central neighborhood of Shasta Lake is mostly 3 bedroom houses for rent and condos. It's denser than other parts of town, but there's still plenty of breathing room. It's close to a small industrial zone and some of the town's schools. The area around La Mesa Avenue is part of an ongoing project by all of Shasta County to beautify an already lovely region. Adjacent to Central Valley High, the Community Garden Project thrives. Neighbors take responsibility for a particular plot in the garden to grow fresh food, flowers and other greenery that contributes to the fresh air and healthy lifestyle that make Shasta Lake a popular destination for travelers. It's also where you'll find relaxed, local fare at the Old Mill Eatery.
In the wooded southwest part of town, Shasta Lake has a small neighborhood that mixes residential and commercial space. For something a little more far-flung and quaint, there's a far-western neighborhood along Lake Boulevard that can be fairly self-contained thanks to conveniences like the Drive-Thru Market, or a similar community in south central Shasta Lake with larger places for rent and plenty of green space.
Those looking for a home for rent in Shasta Lake that's surrounded by a little less forest and a little more trim will enjoy the west end of town. The Oaks Estates is a more exclusive part of town and it contains The Golf Club. The Old Oregon Trail cuts between the club and central Shasta Lake, adding yet more history to the area. Both regions are close the mixed-use neighborhood southeast of central Shasta Lake along the freeway. This is another village of sorts, allowing small commercial properties to serve the neighborhood instead of having just one thoroughfare through the middle of town. It won't eliminate the need for a car around Lake Shasta, but it will make the trips shorter.
If you take the scenic Cascade Wonderland Highway north of town, you'll find a much more open-concept region for those who aren't as keen on the small-town feel of Shasta Lake proper. This area, known generally as Mountain Gate, is where you'll find the Mountain Gate RV Park next to the forested climes of Fish Hill. Farther north is a more fully rural community, including a handful of working farms, some small industry, the North Woods Discovery School and a few pockets of rental homes leading up to Shasta Dam. The area around the dam itself is non-residential, focusing mostly on resorts and the operational components of the dam itself.
Shasta Lake feels like a retreat from a more complicated, bustling life and it's a bit different from the typical picture of Northern California. It has an abundance of natural beauty, mixing woods, hills and the picturesque lake itself. It also does a fine job of making each neighborhood a functioning community, rather than just a central area with many entirely residential branches.