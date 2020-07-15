43 Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA

Gate to the Mountains

If you take the scenic Cascade Wonderland Highway north of town, you'll find a much more open-concept region for those who aren't as keen on the small-town feel of Shasta Lake proper. This area, known generally as Mountain Gate, is where you'll find the Mountain Gate RV Park next to the forested climes of Fish Hill. Farther north is a more fully rural community, including a handful of working farms, some small industry, the North Woods Discovery School and a few pockets of rental homes leading up to Shasta Dam. The area around the dam itself is non-residential, focusing mostly on resorts and the operational components of the dam itself.

Shasta Lake feels like a retreat from a more complicated, bustling life and it's a bit different from the typical picture of Northern California. It has an abundance of natural beauty, mixing woods, hills and the picturesque lake itself. It also does a fine job of making each neighborhood a functioning community, rather than just a central area with many entirely residential branches.