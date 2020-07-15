43 Apartments for rent in Shasta Lake, CA

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4075 Pembroke Ln
4075 Pembroke Lane, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1683 sqft
Modern Desirable Home (Windsor Estates) - 5 Yrs New! 1683 SqFt 3 bed 2 bath. Open floor plan w/ owner requested upgrades throughout. High ceilings in living room including gas fireplace w/ thermo heat.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3780 Bloomsbury Ave.
3780 Bloomsbury Avenue, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
Three Bedroom Home - Good Neighborhood - Craftsman style home in Shasta Lake City, Oakridge Estates. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, open floor plan with wood floors, newer appliances, private back yard, quiet street. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4607179)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2440 Smith Ave.
2440 Smith Avenue, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
2440 Smith Ave.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4128 Meade Street
4128 Meade Street, Shasta Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1040 sqft
Cozy Home - Shasta Lake City - Cozy Home in Shasta Lake close to main strip. 1040SqFt 3 bed 2 bath. Very quiet neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Shasta Lake

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
375 Rosewood Drive
375 Rosewood Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1956 sqft
375 Rosewood Drive - Two Car Garages - Huge Rv Parking. - This is a great home in a desirable area of Redding. This property is close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants. Walking distance to trail to Sundial Bridge area.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Twinview
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive
5749 Diamond Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
This is a private room in a beautiful house. Near Bethel Church, Civic Center, Mercy & Shasta Hospitals. Famous Sundial Bridge made of glass. Shared living space, peaceful & quiet backed to a forest. Looking for Long stays.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Manzanita
3135 Colombard Walk
3135 Colombard Walk, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,775
2330 sqft
Make "The Knolls" your new home!!! - Beautiful Executive home in W. Redding located in "The Knolls". This property features an array of Luxury fixtures, as well as having desirable amenities such as a community pool and tennis courts.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
1084 Rollingview Drive
1084 Rollingview Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2050 sqft
1084 Rollingview Drive Available 08/14/20 1084 Rollingview Drive - Beautiful Home - This is a wonderful home close to lots of shopping right off Churn Creek. The home is located in the Hidden Hills Estates, also close to Little Country Church.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
597 Mission De Oro
597 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1429 sqft
Newer Townhouse In Great Location - Three bedroom and two and one half bathrooms with two car attached garage. Tankless water heater, radiant barrier roof sheathing for energy efficiently. Near shopping and restaurants.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckeye
1634 Lake Blvd.
1634 Lake Boulevard, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Nice 3/2 on Lake Blvd with a separate Shop. - This is a neat home that offers a 1,000 SQ FT shop with a separate driveway. Inside you will find vaulted ceilings and hardscape floors.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
629 Yolla Bolly Trail
629 Yolla Bolly Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Senior Living at its Finest! - Lovely 2 bed, 2 bath home w/ 1,450 sqft, open floor plan and all appliances included. This home is located in the Shasta Hills Estates, (55+ Community) w/ pool, spa, and clubhouse access.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Buckeye
3657 Santa Rosa
3657 Santa Rosa Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1122 sqft
3657 Santa Rosa Available 08/13/20 Large home off Lake Blvd with a 5 min drive to freeway and stores 3657 Santa Rosa - This is a beautiful home located close to stores and freeway access, also on the same side of the town of all the colleges.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
1365 A Browning Street
1365 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1365 A Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Boulder Creek
1371 B Browning Street
1371 Browning St, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1371 B Browning Street in Redding. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Lema Ranch
1958 S. Ridge Dr.
1958 South Ridge Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Rental in well Established Neighborhood - Property Id: 276762 3 bdr. 2 bath home. Large open kitchen overlooking park like backyard and large covered patio. Storage shed in backyard. Located in well established quiet neighborhood.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Kutras
2050 Athens Ave.
2050 Athens Avenue, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1480 sqft
2050 Athens Ave. Available 06/08/20 Charming Three Bedroom, With BONUS room! - Charming Three bedroom with BONUS room, room is size of two car garage with two closets! Convenient Location, near freeway access and schools. Landscaping included.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset
3215 Sunset Drive
3215 Sunset Drive, Redding, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2590 sqft
3215 Sunset Drive Available 04/10/20 Two story home, convenient location, 2950 sf - Spacious 4 bedroom, plus office (that could be used as 5th bedroom), 2 bath 2590 sf two story home. Two living rooms. Large back yard and deck.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt Shasta Mall
1549 Dana Dr
1549 Dana Drive, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
- (RLNE5552834)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
North Hilltop
444 Ridgecrest Trail 120
444 Ridgecrest Trail, Redding, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
Ideal 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Near Pool!! - This single-story, 2 bed/2 bath, 1369 sf condo with fireplace features great room opening to dining area, upscale tile and laminate flooring, mirror accents, built-ins, & ceiling fans.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
628 Mission De Oro Drive
628 Mission De Oro Drive, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1450 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage - Newer built 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home near shopping and restaurants. 2 car attached garage. Granite counter tops and tile flooring. Eating nook in kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood
886 Domain Way
886 Domain Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1656 sqft
886 Domain Way Available 08/14/20 886 Domain Way - Open Floor Plan - This home is located in Highland Park. - Home features an open floor plan, large breakfast bar, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and more.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Redding
2355 Amethyst
2355 Amethyst Way, Redding, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1513 sqft
2355 Amethyst - Here we have a lovely home with lots of space. The home is not far from Redding Golf Course and has easy access to the Sacramento River Trail. The living room flooring is the stained foundation.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
19786 Ponderosa Rd
19786 Ponderosa Rd, Mountain Gate, CA
1 Bedroom
$799
19786 Ponderosa Rd Available 07/28/20 CHARMING 1/1 HOUSE NEAR BRIDGE BAY - This charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home is situated in Mountain Gate with quick access to Bridge Bay Resort. Home was fully remodeled in 2018.
Results within 10 miles of Shasta Lake

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
20555 Old Alturas Rd
20555 Old Alturas Road, Shasta County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1020 sqft
Small Country Home with Detached Garage with Storage. - Small country home off of Old Alturas. House shares property with neighboring home also owned by owner. Small but modern home features laminate flooring, Tiled kitchen and bathroom.
City GuideShasta Lake
And now I live on Lake Shasta, and Lake Shasta is where I'll stay. -- From "Kern River" by Merle Haggard

Shasta Lake, California, is a simple, somewhat rustic community of just over 10,100 residents at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census in the northern part of the state and it has a lot of history. It was part of a great development boom and public works era in the late 1930s, bringing five small communities to the shores of Lake Shasta, the hydroelectric innovation of Shasta Dam and eventually the nation-spanning highway along its southern edge of town. Shasta Lake is a small, no-frills kind of place and it benefits from the mild weather of Northern California. The community is strong thanks to many recent efforts to bring people together around common interests like gardening, water conservation and the beautiful mountain vistas just over the water.

Life by the Lake

The central neighborhood of Shasta Lake is mostly 3 bedroom houses for rent and condos. It's denser than other parts of town, but there's still plenty of breathing room. It's close to a small industrial zone and some of the town's schools. The area around La Mesa Avenue is part of an ongoing project by all of Shasta County to beautify an already lovely region. Adjacent to Central Valley High, the Community Garden Project thrives. Neighbors take responsibility for a particular plot in the garden to grow fresh food, flowers and other greenery that contributes to the fresh air and healthy lifestyle that make Shasta Lake a popular destination for travelers. It's also where you'll find relaxed, local fare at the Old Mill Eatery.

In the wooded southwest part of town, Shasta Lake has a small neighborhood that mixes residential and commercial space. For something a little more far-flung and quaint, there's a far-western neighborhood along Lake Boulevard that can be fairly self-contained thanks to conveniences like the Drive-Thru Market, or a similar community in south central Shasta Lake with larger places for rent and plenty of green space.

Golf and More

Those looking for a home for rent in Shasta Lake that's surrounded by a little less forest and a little more trim will enjoy the west end of town. The Oaks Estates is a more exclusive part of town and it contains The Golf Club. The Old Oregon Trail cuts between the club and central Shasta Lake, adding yet more history to the area. Both regions are close the mixed-use neighborhood southeast of central Shasta Lake along the freeway. This is another village of sorts, allowing small commercial properties to serve the neighborhood instead of having just one thoroughfare through the middle of town. It won't eliminate the need for a car around Lake Shasta, but it will make the trips shorter.

Gate to the Mountains

If you take the scenic Cascade Wonderland Highway north of town, you'll find a much more open-concept region for those who aren't as keen on the small-town feel of Shasta Lake proper. This area, known generally as Mountain Gate, is where you'll find the Mountain Gate RV Park next to the forested climes of Fish Hill. Farther north is a more fully rural community, including a handful of working farms, some small industry, the North Woods Discovery School and a few pockets of rental homes leading up to Shasta Dam. The area around the dam itself is non-residential, focusing mostly on resorts and the operational components of the dam itself.

Shasta Lake feels like a retreat from a more complicated, bustling life and it's a bit different from the typical picture of Northern California. It has an abundance of natural beauty, mixing woods, hills and the picturesque lake itself. It also does a fine job of making each neighborhood a functioning community, rather than just a central area with many entirely residential branches.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Shasta Lake?
Apartment Rentals in Shasta Lake start at $1,300/month.
What cities do people live in to commute to Shasta Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Shasta Lake from include Red Bluff, Anderson, and Redding.

