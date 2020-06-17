5363 Northeast Voyage Avenue

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath homes features hardwood floors throughout the main level of the home. Formal dining room and breakfast nook. Gas fireplace in the large living room. Slab granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in the master with 2 walk in closets, double sinks, stand up shower and soaking tub. Laundry room has tons of storage as well as a deep sink. Washer and dryer are included. 2nd fridge in the garage is included but will not be maintained. Large back deck perfect for BBQ's or just enjoying the beach weather!! Pets are ok but dogs must be 40lbs or less. Home has a strict no smoking policy which includes the garage.
Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Lincoln
Lease Terms:12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Forced Air Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage
Appliances: Fridge, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Full size Washer and Dryer.
Year Built: 2006
Levels: 2
Amenities: Fridge, Full Size Washer and Dryer
Garage: None,Shop/Storage Unit, Big Parking space for up to 4 vehicles or RV
Fenced: Partially
Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)
School District: Lincoln City
PET POLICY: Pets are allowed. Dogs must be 40lbs or less. Owner approval and additional security deposit will be required.
Directions: HWY 101 NORTH ON LOGAN RD TO PORT LANE; Home is on the corner of Port and Voyage.
Special Terms: No smoking of any kind inside the premises including the garage.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.