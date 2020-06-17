All apartments in Lincoln City
5363 Northeast Voyage Avenue

5363 Northeast Voyage Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1879307
Location

5363 Northeast Voyage Avenue, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath homes features hardwood floors throughout the main level of the home. Formal dining room and breakfast nook. Gas fireplace in the large living room. Slab granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in the master with 2 walk in closets, double sinks, stand up shower and soaking tub. Laundry room has tons of storage as well as a deep sink. Washer and dryer are included. 2nd fridge in the garage is included but will not be maintained. Large back deck perfect for BBQ's or just enjoying the beach weather!! Pets are ok but dogs must be 40lbs or less. Home has a strict no smoking policy which includes the garage.

Apply Now: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/CWXAY
Pet Screening - https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
PayPal - http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee (Non- City of PDX- $50)

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,
Inc.
We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.
We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we
will schedule a viewing.Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability
date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an
increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the
second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the
property pet policy.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Lincoln
Lease Terms:12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Forced Air Gas
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage
Appliances: Fridge, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Full size Washer and Dryer.
Year Built: 2006
Levels: 2
Amenities: Fridge, Full Size Washer and Dryer
Garage: None,Shop/Storage Unit, Big Parking space for up to 4 vehicles or RV
Fenced: Partially
Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)
School District: Lincoln City
PET POLICY: Pets are allowed. Dogs must be 40lbs or less. Owner approval and additional security deposit will be required.

Directions: HWY 101 NORTH ON LOGAN RD TO PORT LANE; Home is on the corner of Port and Voyage.

Special Terms: No smoking of any kind inside the premises including the garage.

**To complete the application process, please send us copies of your
ID/pay stubs and go to the PayPal page on our website to pay your
application fee. Fax: 503-292-4597 Email: Info@mcneeley.com (for application documents only)

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS. SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
