5363 Northeast Voyage Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath homes features hardwood floors throughout the main level of the home. Formal dining room and breakfast nook. Gas fireplace in the large living room. Slab granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in the master with 2 walk in closets, double sinks, stand up shower and soaking tub. Laundry room has tons of storage as well as a deep sink. Washer and dryer are included. 2nd fridge in the garage is included but will not be maintained. Large back deck perfect for BBQ's or just enjoying the beach weather!! Pets are ok but dogs must be 40lbs or less. Home has a strict no smoking policy which includes the garage.



_______________________________________________________________________________



Apply Now: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/CWXAY

Pet Screening - https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

PayPal - http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee (Non- City of PDX- $50)



_______________________________________________________________________________



Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,

Inc.

We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we

will schedule a viewing.Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability

date. Please do not disturb current occupants.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)

times the rent amount

* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an

increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the

second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the

property pet policy.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Lincoln

Lease Terms:12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now

Heat: Forced Air Gas

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Electricity, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage

Appliances: Fridge, Gas Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Full size Washer and Dryer.

Year Built: 2006

Levels: 2

Amenities: Fridge, Full Size Washer and Dryer

Garage: None,Shop/Storage Unit, Big Parking space for up to 4 vehicles or RV

Fenced: Partially

Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)

School District: Lincoln City

PET POLICY: Pets are allowed. Dogs must be 40lbs or less. Owner approval and additional security deposit will be required.



Directions: HWY 101 NORTH ON LOGAN RD TO PORT LANE; Home is on the corner of Port and Voyage.



Special Terms: No smoking of any kind inside the premises including the garage.



**To complete the application process, please send us copies of your

ID/pay stubs and go to the PayPal page on our website to pay your

application fee. Fax: 503-292-4597 Email: Info@mcneeley.com (for application documents only)



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS. SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

___________________



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.