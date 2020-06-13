2171 NW Mast Place, Apt. D

Amenities

Large 1 bedroom Upstairs apt. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer within the unit. NO Smoking. NO Dogs. Private Deck, Lots of Closet Space. Totally renovated Bathroom. Faux wood blinds in Dining and Bed. New Plumbing lines installed last year. Beautiful wood plank floors in d/r, kitchen, laundry, and entrance. Showed by Appointment ONLY. Please call between 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. If no answer please leave a clear message and we will get back to you. Some photos are of similar units. Complex on beach side of Highway 101. Credit and Criminal checks. 1 month security deposit with OAC.

OCEANLAKE ESTATES APARTMENTS is located in the beautiful Oceanlake section of Lincoln City. A few miles south are the Outlet stores. A few miles north is the Casino. Shopping and restaurants are close by. The complex is on the ocean side of 101 and only several blocks to the ocean. Each unit has it's own private patio or deck. There is a washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher in every unit. On-site Management. NO SMOKING AND NO PETS



Please call for an appointment. Apartments are showed by APPOINTMENT ONLY. $45. Application fee.