1809 Birch street Available 07/10/20 Great home near OIT and Hospital - Super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home near OIT and Hospital. Home has wood floors throughout except for carpeted back bedroom. Large kitchen with lots of cabinetry. Open living/dining room with laundry nook in dining area. Home has a large back yard but is not fully fenced which is why owner is asking for no pets on the property. 1 car garage- attached but not direct entry to house from garage. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home. Must pass application process which includes a $35.00 per person application fee. Tenant responsible for power, gas, water and sewer. Owner pays garbage and yard maintenance. Call office for additional information!

Rental application can be found and submitted online at www.exclusivekfalls.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3250765)